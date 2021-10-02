Share

Scare yourself silly with these frightening titles available to watch tonight.

Team KCM absolutely loves a good movie night — and we love sharing our favorites with you! Whether you’re looking for something to watch with your teenagers, movies to warm your heart, or fare to celebrate important societal movements like Black history or LGBTQ pride, we’ve watched it all so we can tell you what’s worth your time.

Naturally, as soon as we felt the first bite of fall in the air, our attention turned immediately to the spooky. As crisp leaves and changing colors take us deeper into autumn and closer to Halloween, there’s nothing we love more than curling up on the couch (with all the lights turned off, obviously) and scaring ourselves out of our wits with a perfect horror movie. Ghosts, ghouls, zombies, serial killers — we love them all (as long as they’re on our TV screen and not hiding beneath our bed, of course).

If bingeing TV is your happy place, you’ll love these 15 shows like American Horror Story or these classic Halloween episodes, which bring nonstop thrills and chills in every episode. But while the golden era of streaming has blurred the line between TV and film more than ever before, sometimes what you want is specifically a movie — one self-contained story, told from beginning to end over the span of two hours or so.

We also know you want to avoid the confusion of trying to track down titles on different streaming services, so we’re keeping things easy. Below you’ll find a whole host of spooky stories that are guaranteed to quick your pulse, and they’re all available to stream on Netflix right now. So pop some popcorn, grab your most comforting security blanket, and settle in for a fantastic night of frights fueled by the best horror movies on Netflix.

Creep

When a videographer accepts an assignment that requires him to travel to a remote cabin, he has no idea what he’s in for. The man who’s hired him, played by Mark Duplass, explains that he wants help recording a video diary for his unborn child, but — as the film’s title implies — things quickly go off the rails. Inspired by legendary films like Misery and Fatal Attraction, Creep includes only two characters, but the tiny cast makes it no less frightening or disturbing. If you can take more, the sequel, Creep 2, is also worth a watch.

The Strangers

Following a wedding where they experienced some personal tension, a couple returns to their secluded vacation home, where they soon realize they’re in for a night of terror. Three assailants show up — masked, largely silent, deeply menacing — and set off a ghastly chain of events that is scary not just because of the threats the characters face, but also because of the horrifying randomness by which they’re targeted. The Strangers will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up the next time you hear an unexpected sound coming from outside your house.

Fear Street

Based on the books of the same name by horror master R. L. Stine, Fear Street is actually a trilogy of movies, each one named for the year in which it takes place: 1994, 1978, and 1666. As indicated by the long gaps between those points in time, the movies follow teenagers who seek to break a troubling curse that’s been plaguing their town for hundreds of years. Taking place in settings ripe for visually arresting frights (a mall, a summer camp, an early American settlement), these movies are just as much fun as you remember Fear Street being when you read it in your childhood bedroom late at night.

Under the Shadow

As the Iran-Iraq War rages in the 1980s, a mother and her young daughter meet a sinister force even more threatening than the bloodshed of combat when their home is invaded by a djinn, a demonic spirit. The political turmoil happening all around them makes for an already dangerous backdrop that gets even scarier as the supernatural takes hold. Tense and terrifying, Under the Shadow has not only frights, but an important message about the struggles of women in an oppressive society.

Cam

Madeleine Brewer (who you know from The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in this film about a cam girl who makes money with provocative online performances. One day, she wakes up to find a doppelganger has taken over her account, and the lookalike is willing to go further than she ever was. As she struggles to understand what’s happening to her, the film tells a spellbinding story about the unsettling experience of watching yourself do things you can’t control — and how the digital identities we create online can spin out of our grasp.

Shutter Island

While Shutter Island doesn’t have classic horror-movie hallmarks like demons or masked killers, this dizzying thriller is just as haunting as anything else on this list, thanks in large part to the excellent direction by movie master Martin Scorsese. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a U.S. Marshal who travels to an ominous mental hospital where patients have gone missing, but things definitely aren’t what they seem. With sequences that will have you holding your breath and a stunning ending, this well-crafted neo-noir will have you gripped the whole way through.

#Alive

If being cooped up at home during quarantine was unsettling for you, this movie will definitely get your heart racing. It tells the story of a young video game streamer who’s so focused on his online activities that he doesn’t realize an apocalyptic event is beginning to happen around him. As a zombie plague turns his apartment building into a danger zone, he’s trapped inside, and he must struggle alone to keep himself safe — and hopefully escape.

The Conjuring

There’s now a whole franchise of sequels and spin-offs within this same universe, but it all started with this, the 2013 original. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga star as Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal investigators whose experiences also inspired the 1979 classic The Amityville Horror. In The Conjuring, they’re looking into mysterious disturbances at a Rhode Island farmhouse. It’s an intense and suspenseful story told with gripping special effects that will draw you in and scare you silly.

Hush

One familiar horror trope is the tense scene of our protagonist creeping around the house, holding their breath as they listen intently for any sound that could indicate where the killer might be hiding. You won’t find that in Hush, a surprising and suspenseful thriller in which a deaf writer faces a home invasion by a bloodthirsty attacker. Unable to communicate through traditional means, they enter a frightening game of cat-and-mouse in which the would-be victim must use ingenuity and creativity to escape before it’s too late.

Before I Wake

After their son dies in a tragic accident, two parents take in a boy from foster care. They imagine caring for him will help them heal and channel the love they can’t give their son, but things take a dark turn when it becomes clear he brings with him dangerous supernatural abilities. As the boy’s frightening dreams begin to haunt the entire house, sleeping becomes the most frightening thing of all, and the entire family is trapped in a nightmare that brings their most painful memories and fears to the surface.