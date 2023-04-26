Strap on Your Manolos! Here’s the First Look at “And Just Like That…” Season 2

Share

The girls are getting back together in typically stunning fashion.

We’ve got a hot date with our TV sets — and a few of Manhattan’s most fabulous fictional characters — as And Just Like That… returns for a long-awaited second season.

The much-discussed spinoff of Sex and the City is set to premiere this summer on Max (the recently rebranded streaming service formerly known as HBO Max), and an official teaser has just dropped, giving us our first look at the fashion and friendship that’s in store for us in the brand new episodes. You can give it a watch right here:

While we’re still waiting for an official airdate, the trailer reveals the series will premiere in June. And though there’s lots of eye candy to unpack in the new footage, there’s one specific inclusion that we know fans will have lots to say about: the return of Aidan Shaw.

Played by John Corbett, Aidan has been an important part of the franchise for years now. As viewers will recall, he’s a furniture designer who met Carrie Bradshaw in season three of Sex and the City, when she’d recently broken things off with Mr. Big, the character who would later become her husband (and suffered a dramatic and unexpected fate during And Just Like That‘s first season). Aidan popped in and out of Carrie’s life in the following years, most recently during a chance encounter in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, so we’re especially eager to find out exactly how he’s re-entering the picture this time around.

On top of that surprise comeback, we’ll also be reunited with a slew of other Sex and the City favorites. In addition to star Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, the new episodes welcome back Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt.

As for who won’t be back? Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will again not be returning after publicly denouncing this series. Nor will the late Willie Garson, who tragically died of cancer in 2021 after portraying Carrie’s dear friend Stanford Blatch. And while it’s unlikely Mr. Big would be back anyway, given what happened to his character, Chris Noth was set to return for a fantasy sequence in the first-season finale, which was later scrapped after the sexual assault allegations against him, so it’s safe to say he won’t be around moving forward.

But the oldest members of the gang aren’t the only ones who we’ll be seeing more of. In its first season, And Just Like That… introduced a batch of new friends who widened the show’s universe after years of criticism that the all-white leading cast didn’t accurately reflect the demographics of New York City. The second season will further explore the lives of these characters via the excellent actors who play them, including Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz.

And, of course, we can’t catch up with Carrie and the girls without lots of oohs and aahs about what they’re wearing. We’ve already discussed some of the flashiest outfits the ladies have been spotted in while shooting on the street, but the teaser gives us plenty to salivate over — including whatever stunning red creation is waltzing across the screen 58 seconds in.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be watching this video several more times to look for more compelling points of interest. And in true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, we can’t help but wonder what surprises might be store that we aren’t getting any hints of here.