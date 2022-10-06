Carrie’s Got a Brand New Bag! See the First Photos Of “And Just Like That…” Season 2

Share

SJP’s latest fashion statement is quite the bold choice.

There’s no feeling quite like being reunited with old friends.

We had to wait 11 years for the ladies of Sex and the City to return to our screens with And Just Like That…, which premiered last year — but this time, our favorite girlfriends will be back in a flash. The HBO Max series is returning for a second season, and production has finally kicked off in earnest, meaning we’ll have new episodes faster than you can say “I couldn’t help but wonder…”

And while we don’t have an exact date yet for the new season’s premiere (though it’s rumored to be sometime in summer 2023), fans got something exciting to chew on this week, as Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis hit the streets of New York City to shoot a scene. Of course, the paparazzi weren’t far behind, so we got a joy-inducing preview of the fashion the gals are rocking — and there’s one piece in particular that everyone is talking about.

As you can see in this photo shared by the official And Just Like That… costume team, Carrie’s paired a utilitarian jumpsuit with quite the eye-catching add-on: a purse shaped like a pigeon.

Carrie’s no stranger to a bag that mimics an unexpected object; in fact, the iconic Eiffel Tower purse she showed off in the first Sex and the City movie ended up making a surprisingly poignant return appearance in the season one finale of And Just Like That… She’s also no stranger to an avian accessory, as lovers of the bird headpiece she wore for her ill-fated wedding with Mr. Big will recall. So while this piece might seem like a bit of a head-scratcher at first, it’s totally in line with Carrie’s signature style.

If you’re interested in owning one of these yourself, this is the exact design from JW Anderson, which retails for a whopping $890. Alternatively, you can simply appreciate it from afar — and if that’s more your speed, here’s another look, along with the pair of sky-high Dior heels that finished off the outift.

In other And Just Like That… news, we recently got the official word that John Corbett will return this season as Aidan Shaw, the furniture designer who captured Carrie’s heart before she ultimately decided she belonged with Mr. Big after all. But now that Carrie’s single once again, there’s all sorts of ways her former flame could shake up this next chapter of her life.

If all this intel has your eyes wider than Carrie’s at a Manolo Blahnik boutique, you can hold yourself over with our picks for the 10 best Sex and the City episodes to rewatch. Just try not to let yourself get too worked up with excitement for the new season — but if you do, we’ve also got the advice Carrie could have used last year about dealing with cardiac events.