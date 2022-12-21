The Best Movies on HBO Max This Month

Share

This way, you don’t spend two hours deciding on a movie.

HBO Max is known for having some amazing limited series, especially as of late — The White Lotus, Mare of Easttown, The Undoing, to name just a few — but it’s also a prime destination for movies. (I mean, it is called Home Box Office, after all.) True to its name, HBO has so many movies that you could spend at least two hours scrolling through all the options, but by the time you do that, you’ll probably give up and resign yourself to re-watching Sex and the City again. To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that, but you’d be missing out on a number of great cinematic experiences, including some of the finest films ever made. Seriously! So let me be your guide to the best movies on HBO right now, in no particular order. And if you don’t have an HBO Max account already, you’ll be convinced it’s worth the investment after reading this.

The 12 Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Burn After Reading (2008)

This Coen Brothers black comedy stars George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, John Malkovich, and Brad Pitt, among other big names. It’s about a former CIA analyst (Malkovich) who misplaces his memoirs at the gym, and when two gym employees (Pitt and Frances McDormand) find the manuscripts, they try to sell what they think are classified government documents. It has all the hallmarks of a classic Coen Brothers caper, including dimwitted aspiring criminals who can’t quite follow through on their plans.

Friends with Benefits (2011)

There was a period of time when seemingly every rom-com tackled the subject of no-strings-attached sex, but in my opinion, this one handled it the best. In it, Mila Kunis plays a headhunter who agrees to a friends-with-benefits relationship with one of her clients, played by Justin Timberlake. Will they fall in love? Take a wild guess.

Gone Girl (2014)

Many have imitated, but none have quite duplicated the edge-of-your-seat, didn’t-see-that-coming emotional rollercoaster of Gone Girl. The film adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel isn’t just a thriller; it’s also an interesting exploration of gender and female stereotypes, as well as the voraciousness of the tabloid media and America’s true-crime obsession of the last couple of decades.

The Maze Runner (2014)

Taking place in a dystopian future, The Maze Runner is about a group of teenagers who get inexplicably plopped into a mysterious (and life-threatening) maze. As they struggle to figure out the maze and get to the other side, they realize that there’s a lot more happening beyond its walls. There’s no shortage of teens-in-grim-future-tasked-with-saving-the-world content out there, but The Maze Runner was one of my favorite books (and movies) in that genre because the audience is figuring out what’s going on in the universe along with the characters. That means less exposition and more action, baby!

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

If you missed the chance to see Don’t Worry Darling in theaters, you’re in luck — and you don’t even have to pay $25 to rent the movie for 48 hours like I did. Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directorial effort stars Florence Pugh as Alice, a 1950’s housewife living in an idyllic community. But when strange things start happening, Alice is forced to come to terms with the fact that everything isn’t as sunny as it appears. Truthfully, I watched for the sake of cultural relevance, but many people watched for Harry Styles’ presence and Florence Pugh’s acting. Both worthy reasons, and neither disappoints.

Casablanca (1942)

There’s never a bad time to rewatch (or watch — we’re not judging) the 1942 classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Berman. You’ve probably quoted this movie whether or not you knew it: “Here’s looking at you, kid,” “We’ll always have Paris,” and “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship,” are just some iconic lines to come out of this movie. So why not actually see them spoken in context? Fun fact: It won the Oscar for best picture, director, and screenplay. Talk about a triple threat!

Citizen Kane (1941)

I don’t want to spoil the big twist, but I also feel like the statute of limitations for spoilers has passed at this point, right? Rosebud is the name of… never mind, I won’t ruin it. I mean, Citizen Kane is frequently called “the greatest film ever made,” mostly for its cinematography and editing (and that big revelation at the end), but there’s a reason every film studies major you know never shuts up about it.

Elvis (2022)

Austin Butler takes on the King of Rock & Roll, playing Elvis in the eponymous biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Tom Hanks plays Presley’s crooked manager Colonel Tom Parker. Come for the glitzy visuals, stay for the music — or the other way around. Good luck trying to get Doja Cat’s “Hound Dog” sample out of your head!

Last Night in Soho (2021)

There was a point where Anya Taylor-Joy was in so many great movies and shows, that this one may have slipped under your radar. Last Night in Soho is a creepy psychological horror movie that takes place in London’s Soho (sorry, New Yorkers), toggling back and forth between the 1960s and present day. An aspiring fashion student is able to travel back to the ’60s, where she gets caught up in a murder — and this movie will keep you guessing.

In the Heights (2021)

Perhaps you missed this movie-musical when it first came out in summer 2021 (when it became a social-media sensation on TikTok), and that’s perfectly OK. Now that it’s migrated over to HBO, you can sing along while watching Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, and other stars dance their way around NYC’s Washington Heights while falling in love and dreaming of exploring the world.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Here’s another classic movie you can watch from the comfort of your couch or bed. Either option might work well, in fact, since depending on who you talk to, it’s either one of the most influential films ever made — it was deemed significant by the Library of Congress — or one of the most boring. (Hey, better to figure that out at home versus after spending money for movie tickets, right?) But I think it’s fun, in a kind of quaint way, to see what people thought the future would hold back in 1968. (Answer: not nearly as many flying cars as predicted.)

Black Adam (2022)

Sure, the DC movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kind of flopped at the box office, but one megacompany’s loss is your gain because now you can skip the $16 ticket and make your own popcorn at home. The streaming debut is currently trending on Twitter, so there’s no better time to fire it up and join in on the discourse (while you still can). I’m far from a professional movie critic (and you’ll soon see why), so for me, whatever this movie lacks in plot, it makes up for in having The Rock in it.