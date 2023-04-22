Stephen Smith’s Mother Thinks Answers and Justice Will Come Soon

Share

She’s confident that the truth will be brought to light.

In the early hours of July 8, 2015, 19 year-old Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a country road in South Carolina. At first, investigators believed that Smith had suffered a gunshot wound — until a lack of evidence led them to theorize that Smith had actually been hit by a car. The only trouble was that there wasn’t solid evidence of that, either. And all the while, rumors swirled that Buster Murdaugh — son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh — was linked to Stephen and that he or his father, Alex, may have committed the murder.

Photo via Sandy Smith/GoFundMe

Since her son’s death, Stephen’s mother Sandy Smith has been fighting to bring her son’s killer to justice. And now, in the wake of Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has reopened Stephen Smith’s case.

Sandy Smith recently sat down with Katie to recall the years spent seeking answers, and what will happen now that an investigation is ongoing — watch their conversation here.