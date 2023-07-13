Wondering What’s in Store For the GOP? Katie Got All the Details From Karl Rove at 2023’s Aspen Ideas Festival

Share

The political advisor and frequent Fox News contributor talks about the future of the country.

If you’re an American with even a casual level of political awareness, you know Karl Rove. After all, this stalwart Republican has been active in U.S. politics for over 50 years. (He held the title of Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff during George W. Bush’s administration.) And with decades of experience under his belt, he’s the perfect person for Katie to consult on a certain burning question: How is the Republican party planning to adapt to our tumultuous political landscape and uncertain future?

Last week, Katie caught up with Rove at 2023’s Aspen Ideas Festival to talk about all things American politics. During their chat, Rove revealed how he thinks Donald Trump has changed the Republican party — and why Trump doesn’t actually represent the typical conservative. Plus, Rove sounded off on why both Biden and Trump are too old to be president.

Watch their full conversation to get Rove’s insight on the 2024 election (and to hear some…funny Trump anecdotes). Plus, check out our favorite moments below.

Katie Couric: It’s safe to say that this is not your grandmother’s GOP. What’s your view of the current state of the party?

Karl Rove: You’re right — it’s not the party that I grew up in. But it’s natural that political parties change. This isn’t the same Democratic party that I saw growing up either. This isn’t the party of Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson. Parties change over time, and my party is changing. Parties tend to be driven by big issues that come along and confront the American people. The two parties take a position and the leaders of the two parties take positions. And unfortunately, my party is being driven largely by a charismatic individual who came at the right moment when our political system was fractured and broken.

My party was full of angry people who, after eight years of hearing President Obama say “I won” — in other words, “I’m not going to listen to Republicans who are here to give me counsel, I won. Shut up” — felt disrespected and wanted somebody who would promise to take a brick and throw it through the plate glass window of American politics. And [Trump] did.

But the Republicans are not the only ones who have problems. Democrats have them, too. I see it in my home state of Texas. Zavala County, Texas last voted for a Republican president in 1920. Hillary Clinton carried the county by about 25 points. Donald Trump carried it by 30. Why? Because the heavily Hispanic voters of that county said, “We’re making our living in energy. I’m driving a truck with a CDL license for the oil patch. I’m making $110,000 a year, and my wife’s working at the cafe and getting good tips from the oil field crowd. And those guys with a D behind their name [Democrats], they’re coming from my job. I already had doubts about them because I’m a pro-life Catholic. I believe in patriotism because Hispanics volunteer for military service at a greater percentage than any other group in the American electorate. And I believe in family. Those people don’t seem like they respect people like me. And now they’re coming from my job.”

And that’s why we have this huge migration of Hispanics in South Texas into the Republican party — because of these issues and their culture. But my party is roiled by the presence of Donald Trump, who’s not a conservative and not even a Republican.