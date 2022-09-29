Videos

Videos September 29, 2022

Treatment in Two Weeks: One Survivor’s Story About a Breakthrough in Cancer Care

By Emily Pinto

Courtesy of John Passaro

After just five rounds of radiation, prostate cancer survivor John Passaro’s life is completely back to normal, thanks to a treatment that may offer a peek into the future of cancer care.

“I will always remember my urologist coming through the door, and I knew he wasn’t going to give me good news.” That’s how John Passaro, a New Jersey native and father of three, remembers the day he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Passaro’s father had survived prostate cancer years before, but since then there have been major innovations in technology and treatment methods. Passaro was treated with MRIdian technology, which required only five radiation treatments over the course of just about two weeks, with very few side effects. Passaro’s experience proves not only that a cancer diagnosis doesn’t have to be a death sentence, but that depending on the type of cancer, with early detection and the right technology it can have a minimal impact on your life.

More About

Videos
Rear view of yellow school buses, New York, USA Rear view of yellow school buses, New York, USA
September 7, 2022

How to Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety About Gun Violence

On December 14, 2012, Mark Barden’s son Daniel was killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He was just seven years old.  Mark and his wife Jackie have turned their pain into purpose and started Sandy Hook Promise, an organization dedicated to eradicating gun violence. Mark talked with Katie about the anxiety parents […]
Katie Couric having a zoom call with Joe Jonas Katie Couric having a zoom call with Joe Jonas
May 17, 2020

Joe Jonas On Baking, Binge-Watching With Sophie Turner During Quarantine
Hilaria Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin
April 16, 2020

Hilaria Baldwin Is Here to Motivate You to Move Your Body Daily | Katie Asks a Friend

Hilaria Baldwin says one of the most important things to do in quarantine is to continue to move your body daily. Yes, daily. (I know, I know…) So, for a new episode of Katie Asks a Friend, I asked the yoga, fitness, and overall wellness expert to share some tips on how to find the […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events