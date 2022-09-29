Treatment in Two Weeks: One Survivor’s Story About a Breakthrough in Cancer Care

Share

After just five rounds of radiation, prostate cancer survivor John Passaro’s life is completely back to normal, thanks to a treatment that may offer a peek into the future of cancer care.

“I will always remember my urologist coming through the door, and I knew he wasn’t going to give me good news.” That’s how John Passaro, a New Jersey native and father of three, remembers the day he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Passaro’s father had survived prostate cancer years before, but since then there have been major innovations in technology and treatment methods. Passaro was treated with MRIdian technology, which required only five radiation treatments over the course of just about two weeks, with very few side effects. Passaro’s experience proves not only that a cancer diagnosis doesn’t have to be a death sentence, but that depending on the type of cancer, with early detection and the right technology it can have a minimal impact on your life.