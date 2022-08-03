This New Approach to Radiation Therapy Could Be Game-Changing

Share

A multi-year campaign will highlight clinical evidence and patient impact of MRIdian for cancer treatment.

You already know how important cancer research is to KCM, and that’s why we’re so thrilled to announce a new partnership between KCM and ViewRay, maker of an innovative treatment called MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MRI-guided adaptive radiotherapy), which targets pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, breast, colorectal, and oligometastatic cancers. We’ll tell you more about this fascinating, one-of-a-kind technology soon, but in the meantime, you can find a nearby treatment center that uses it right here.

Read more about our new partnership below!

ViewRay, Inc, the U.S. maker of the MRIdian® System, today announced a partnership with award-winning journalist and cancer advocate Katie Couric’s multi-media company, Katie Couric Media (“KCM”). ViewRay and KCM are working together to launch a national awareness campaign to educate patients and clinicians about MRIdian SMART (Stereotactic MRI-guided adaptive radiotherapy) for treatment of pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, breast, colorectal and oligometastatic cancers.

Nearly 25,000 patients have been treated by over 50 MRIdian systems, including 21 academic and community hospitals in the United States and nearly 30 other hospitals around the world. These centers are pioneering the use of MRIdian SMART treatments and have demonstrated favorable patient outcomes, including extended survival for pancreatic cancer patients and reduced side effects through shorter course treatments for prostate cancer patients. A list of hospitals using MRIdian is located right here.

Couric’s life mission is focused on cancer prevention and research. After her first husband, Jay Monahan, died from colorectal cancer more than two decades ago, Couric bravely got a colonoscopy live on NBC’s Today show, which she cohosted from 1991 to 2006, to raise awareness of colon cancer screenings. The same year, she co-founded the National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance, and then in 2008, Couric co-founded Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). Since its launch, SU2C has raised more than $700 million to support cutting-edge collaborative science and its research has contributed to nine new FDA-approved therapies.

“I’m thrilled to announce our new partnership with ViewRay. Their one-of-a-kind technology is enabling clinicians to treat patients with targeted, and effective state-of-the-art MRI-guided radiation therapy. Innovation like this gives me hope for the millions of people around the world currently battling cancer” says Katie Couric.

“With over 5 million subscribers across multiple platforms, our audience at KCM is looking to support companies and brands that are innovative, best in class, and striving to make a difference. ViewRay’s vision to conquer cancer by re-envisioning radiation therapy is a perfect example of this,” says John Molner, Katie Couric Media’s Co-Founder and CEO.

“Thousands of patients treated on MRIdian prove compelling and consistent clinical outcomes in both tough to treat and more common cancers. Patients demand short-course non-invasive therapy with fewer side effects and better quality of life, whether they face complex or more common forms of cancer. ViewRay is committed to delivering that to every patient who requires treatment,” said Scott Drake President and CEO of ViewRay. “Our expanding body of clinical data combined with our footprint of MRIdian systems make this the perfect time to partner with Katie and her team. This campaign is an expression and expansion of our dedication to empower cancer patients and their loved ones to find the hope that resides in the best available care.”

The MRIdian system provides oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable organs at risk and healthy tissue and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on implanted markers. By providing real-time continuous tracking of the target and organs at risk, MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This allows for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

Disclaimer:

Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

Safety Statement

The MRIdian Linac System is not appropriate for all patients, including those who are not candidates for magnetic resonance imaging. Radiation treatments may cause side effects that can vary depending on the part of the body being treated. The most frequent ones are typically temporary and may include, but are not limited to, irritation to the respiratory, digestive, urinary, or reproductive systems; fatigue; nausea; skin irritation; and hair loss. In some patients, side effects can be severe. Treatment sessions may vary in complexity and duration. Radiation treatment is not appropriate for all cancers. You should discuss the imaging with your doctor to make sure radiation treatment is right for you.