Sore From Lugging Around Groceries and Grandkids? This At-Home Workout Can Help Strengthen Your Arms

Share

It’ll improve your posture, too.

If you’ve recently spent a day helping an old friend move or an afternoon carrying around your toddler godson, you’re probably still feeling the burn in your arms. Why? Straining your muscles with sudden, intense activity can result in pain, weakness, swelling, bruising, and muscle spasms. That’s why Katie’s Pilates instructor, Ashley Patten, put together a video tutorial for an upper body strength-building workout.

Not only will this workout bulk up muscle in your arms, but Patten says these exercises will also help posture (pro tip: If you still struggle to sit up straight, try these posture stretches). Basically, this routine will work out your entire upper body — and you get to enjoy the many benefits.

Plus, we love that this short, easy workout eschews traditional weights in favor of wrist weights. If you’ve yet to pick up your own pair of these streamlined bad boys, Patten loves Equipt weights. And if you’re an impatient Prime member, Patten also recommends Bala Bangle weights. Trust us, you’ll appreciate how little space these slender yet adequately heavy weights take up in your closet.

One note: Most of this routine requires some floor space. You can settle in on a carpeted floor, rug, or pull out a yoga mat. If you haven’t got one, take this as a sign to invest in a yoga mat ASAP — a mat will provide some much-needed cushion and traction when you do floor workouts. And if you just want a midday siesta, you can always pull it out for some padded reclining when you’re not doing upper body exercises.