Katie Speaks to “Murdaugh Murders” Host About Alex Murdaugh’s Sentencing

Share

Podcast hosts Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell explain the significance of this sensational trial.

By now, you’ve probably heard that Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son and that he’s been sentenced to life in prison. The trial of the disgraced South Carolina lawyer has riveted the nation because of the family’s legacy of power in the region, Murdaugh’s financial crimes and drug use, and a series of related murders.

Since the case includes so many important players and significant overlapping events, Katie turned to two people who’ve been covering the Murdaugh saga since the very beginning: Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell, journalists and hosts of the podcasts Murdaugh Murders and Cup of Justice.

Both Matney and Farrell have been covering the Murdaugh family for more than four years, and Matney’s reporting has been crucial in bringing to light all the twists and turns of this convoluted Southern tale.

Find out what Matney thinks of Murdaugh’s sentence, how to trial unfolded, and what will happen next.