Whip up the Perfect Pasta Salad for Summer With Katie and Food Writer Susan Spungen

It’s a fantastically fresh crowd-pleaser.

What’s better than a special dinner with friends? A special dinner made by a friend!

Katie’s pal Susan Spungen has an incredible new cookbook called Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes that Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate, and it’s filled with exactly the kind of recipes you’ll want to eat all summer long. And because Katie always loves an opportunity to have a blast in the kitchen, she called Susan up for a tutorial from the expert herself.

The dynamic culinary duo choose a truly delectable dish from the book: bucatini with pea pesto, ricotta, and shaved asparagus. (If your mouth is already watering, we’re right there with you.)

In the video above, follow along with Katie and Susan to see just how simple (and fun!) this meal is to make. It’s a great choice for any gathering you might be having this summer, but we’ll leave you with one word of warning: Make sure you have enough for the second helping all your guests will be asking for!