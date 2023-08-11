Dinner Doesn’t Get Easier Than This Perfect One-Pot Lemon Pasta

Share

Follow along as Katie puts this recipe to the test.

Katie’s back in her happy place — the kitchen! — and she’s whipping up a feast that definitely has our stomachs rumbling.

The best part about the dish she’s trying today is that post-meal cleanup is a cinch. That’s because this superbly simple lemon pasta only requires one pot to make. And in this case, it also required a little ingenuity: You’ll notice that toward the end of the process, Katie felt like things were tasting a little dry, so she leveled up the moisture with a dash of her favorite olive oil from Brightland.

The full recipe, from Grilled Cheese Social, is available right here, and even a quick glance at the details will show you what a breeze it is to make. So grab your supplies and follow along with Katie for a trip to pasta heaven!