Join Katie for a Trip to Dessert Heaven With This Divine Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Grab a cold glass of milk!

Chocolate chip cookies are a classic dessert, but they’re far from a “one size fits all” food. Everyone has a different preference about what they like — there’s the fiery debate over the perfect chip-to-cookie ratio, for example — and while it’s rare to have a truly bad cookie, some are certainly superior to others.

One of the recipes that gets the most fanfare online is from the food blog Moribyan, run by Hajar Larbah. You’ve probably seen these drool-inducing treats all over Instagram, and when Katie came across them herself, she was ready to head to the kitchen ASAP.

In the video above, follow along with Katie as she gets mixing, whisking, and baking — and shares her verdict on the final product! The full recipe is right here, and as you’ll soon see, once you get started you’re only a few minutes away from a religious culinary experience.