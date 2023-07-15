Catch of the Day! Katie Whips Up Her Beloved Branzino Recipe

Share

They are plenty fish in the sea, but this is the one you’ll want to dine on this weekend.

The next time you’re in need of a simple dish that tastes like it belongs on Top Chef, look no further than this summertime masterpiece.

You already know Katie loves an excuse to get creative in the kitchen, like when she recently made this crowd-pleasing pasta salad from her friend Susan Spungen’s new cookbook. But now she’s back with yet another marvelous meal, and the recipe she’s using is one of her very own seasonal classics: She calls it “the most delicious, easiest branzino — period.”

Follow along in the video above as Katie outlines the instructions, which couldn’t be easier to execute. All you’ll need is fish, lemon, thyme, and olive oil — but if you do want to get a little fancier, Katie’s also included the recipe for a dazzling sauce that adds an impactful punch of flavor.

The guests who had the pleasure of gobbling up this culinary creation gave it fantastic reviews — and it’s the perfect way to feel like you’re dining on a faraway island without ever leaving your own backyard.