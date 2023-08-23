The Simple Trick to Finding Fall Clothes You’ll Actually Wear (and Love)

Share

Have a closet full of unworn clothes you bought on a whim? We’re here to help.

I’m (unfortunately) one of those people who doesn’t wear 60 percent of the clothing I own. Among my closet full of abandoned items is a floor-length plaid dress from that regrettable moment in fashion history when pioneer chic was a thing. It still has the tags on it and makes me look like a potato wearing a kilt, but I’ve kept it because I’m an insane person who is convinced that fall’s hottest new look is “Scottish Spud.”

So I set out to answer an important question: If I see something I must have because it’s trendy, how do I know it won’t end up in a pile next to my potato sack? Friends, let me introduce you to the adjective test.

The idea is that even if something is “in,” if it’s not your personal style, you’ll probably never wear it. How do you determine your personal style? It’s actually simpler than you’d imagine.

Start by thinking of three adjectives that describe yourself. If this activity starts to trigger an existential crisis, try words the people who love you most would use to describe you. Now imagine your favorite clothing item — the one you automatically reach for when you want to look good. I’d bet my bottom dollar you could describe it with “your” three adjectives.

As you begin your exciting journey into the wide and wonderful world of fall fashion, think of your three signature adjectives before you make any purchase, and I guarantee you won’t end up with a closet full of potato sacks. (Unless, of course, one of your adjectives is potato sacky, in which case I’m happy to send you my dress).

Need examples? Let’s put some inspiring adjectives to work with fantastic fall looks, which can all be found at the store that fits every woman: Talbots.

The adjective: Confident

The confident woman could sell sawdust at a lumber mill. She doesn’t listen to the haters when they tell her she “probably shouldn’t take an advanced fencing class, since she doesn’t even know what those beekeeper-hat things are called.” She’s not afraid of failure. She loves herself as she is, but also knows there’s always room for growth.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots Does it take confidence to mix colors and textures? Absolutely. This woman looks like she put on all her favorite clothing items without caring whether they matched, and landed on an outfit that makes her look like a million bucks. The multicolored tweed jacket is what brings this look together: Since it’s made of such a wide variety of fall colors, you could pair it with practically anything in your closet — even if there’s a contrasting color or pattern — and you’ll look like a woman who just gets style. I’m personally obsessed with the marigold cardigan the model has on here (in case anyone was wondering what to get me for my birthday) Buy here

The adjective: Feminine

The feminine woman is a real gals’ gal — her closest friends and confidantes are all women, and she generally assumes that every woman she meets is funny and brilliant and kind. She loves to wear makeup and isn’t afraid to invest some time on her appearance. She loves bright colors, florals, and fitted silhouettes. In a nutshell, she’s Carrie Bradshaw.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots This dress checks every box of feminine fashion. The delicate overlay with a subtle metallic sheen makes it look ethereal. The color and print evoke a sense of romance, the slightly puffed sleeves have a princess quality to them, and the fit-and-flare silhouette will flatter bodies of all shapes and sizes. I love that they’re paired with a pair of booties that are both practical and adorable. This is the outfit I hope to be wearing if I ever run into an ex-boyfriend, because I know he’ll walk away muttering to himself, “Darn, she looks good.” Buy Here

The adjective: Playful

A playful woman isn’t afraid to be silly, get dirty, or laugh whenever the spirit moves her. Maybe her car is a little sandy because she was running around with her dog on the beach this morning, but so what? She loves animals and kids and isn’t afraid to get down on the ground to play with them. If you’re a fan of Jennifer Garner, Tracee Ellis Ross, or Kristen Bell, you know the woman I’m talking about.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots The saying may be “C’est la vie,” but for the playful woman, this sweater sings “J’aime la vie” (which, according to my distant memory of middle-school French class and confirmed by Google Translate, means “I love life”). The crewneck’s color is as bright and happy as its owner, and the button-down layer underneath says, “I’m up for any spontaneous plans that may require an outfit change.” Meanwhile, the straight leg jeans and comfy flats say, “Yes I look polished, but I’m also prepared to race you down the block.” Buy Here

The adjective: Classic

The classic woman is comfortable moving through the world in any era. She’s respectful, has impeccable manners, and knows how to get what she wants. She knows there’s more to life than Facebook and Netflix. She’s Keira Knightley. As Taylor Swift croons, she’s got that red lip classic thing that you like… and she’ll never go out of style.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots Was this blazer and mock-neck tee combo worn with a pair of wide-leg trousers by Katharine Hepburn in the 1930s? What about by Twiggy, with a matching leather skirt and go-go boots in the 1960s? Has Reese Witherspoon worn this exact outfit this year? I’d believe it. What makes this blazer so classic is its versatility — no matter how styles change, its design and function will work with anything you pair it with. I love this one because black, white, and gold are the most versatile colors out there. Buy Here

The adjective: Active

As a child of the ‘90s, I spent many hours pretending to be a Spice Girl. While I identified as Baby Spice (both then and now), the active woman is a Sporty Spice through and through. She takes a jog to relax and is up at 5 a.m. every day to play pickleball before work. The idea of taking a nap makes her laugh, an she’s always got a pair of comfy sneakers within arm’s reach. She is a woman I aspire to be, although I know in my bones that hell will freeze over before I choose jogging over napping. Active women, I salute you.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots The active woman will fall for this outfit immediately, but you don’t have to be Serena Williams for it to make sense in your wardrobe. In a sea of solid black and navy activewear, this periwinkle blue pullover and playfully patterned leggings will be the envy of everyone in your spin class. Even if you’re just lightly active, the snug compression and breathability of these leggings will hold you in while you sweat it out. Buy Here

The adjective: Preppy

Ever since women began donning their own elevated version of the Harvard man’s “cable-knit-sweater-draped-casually-over-a-button-down-shirt-with-rolled-up-sleeves” look, the preppy woman has graced our worlds. The preppy woman will have two glasses of chardonnay at lunch and then whoop your butt at tennis before dinner. She is smart as a whip, has probably owned a Volvo at some point, and puts a monogram on anything that stands still.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots Preppy style naturally has a bit of masculinity to it — think Kate Middleton wearing a pair of tassel flats and a hunting jacket. That’s why these boyfriend jeans will be the preppy woman’s go-to. A sweater vest is deeply preppy and the most underrated fall clothing item — it’ll keep your core warm, but still let you show off your expertly coordinated layers. Buy Here

The adjective: Ageless

What I mean here is “young at heart,” but since that’s not technically a one-word adjective, ageless will have to do. This is the woman who breezes through life with the knowledge of a 70-year-old but the carefree attitude of a 25-year-old. No matter her age, she’s got the optimism of someone with her whole life ahead of her, because she knows that the best is yet to come.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots Is there anything more ageless than a jean jacket? It’s a favorite item of any gal between the ages of five and 105. And the perfect specimen is a must-have for the ageless woman, because she’ll love it for her entire life, and can comfortably wear it three seasons out of the year. The sweater dress is another ageless item — we could see this one on anyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Jane Fonda. Olive green is also one of those magical colors that flatters so many skin tones, so rest assured it’ll enhance the rosy flush in your cheeks during the first chilly days of autumn. Buy Here

The adjective: Elegant

You don’t have to be on your way to a Cinderella-style ball to be elegant — elegance is about aura. At first glance, an elegant woman might seem a bit reserved, but once you get to know her, she’s fiercely loyal. She’s Lady Mary Crawley from Downton Abbey. She’s Olivia Pope from Scandal. She’s graceful, she’s determined, and she always turns heads.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots There are few items more elegant than the little black dress. Since the elegant woman maintains an air of mystery, her go-to dress should be simultaneously modest and a bit sexy. This silhouette will make you look effortlessly polished and graceful, especially when paired with a pair of black pumps. The faux-leather details and collar add the tiniest masculine element to an otherwise very feminine dress, which amps up the sophistication factor. Buy Here

The adjective: Modern

The modern woman is a trendsetter who hates being inconvenienced, so she seeks out clothing that fits into her life. She’s a great communicator and doesn’t necessarily think her clothes need to speak for her. She gravitates towards neutrals, minimalist aesthetics, and relaxed fits. Her look conveys that she doesn’t need her clothing to do the talking for her — she can handle that all on her own.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots There’s nothing more modern than an outfit that defies outdated fashion rules like “no white after Labor Day.” The riding boots and collared shirt with white pants align with the androgynous look that many modern women are embracing. The oversized jacket has pockets big enough to fit your phone, keys, and wallet, so you don’t need to worry about bringing a bag. That’s ideal for the modern woman because for her, convenience is key. Buy Here

The adjective: Cool

“Cool” is an often-misunderstood concept. Too many women buy things because they think they’re cool. One of my very cool friends once wore a pair of combat boots with a dress and looked awesome, so against my better judgment, I went out and bought a pair of combat boots. I ended up clomping around like a dog wearing shoes, looking like an absolute Scooby Doofus. Those shoes are still in my closet collecting dust.

The woman who’s actually cool wears what she loves and doesn’t care what people think. Sure, she might wear combat boots with a dress, but she could also wear her grandmother’s cardigan with a wool skirt and sneakers and look just as great. The cool woman is often the one who inspires imitation, but being a cool woman is all about wearing what you love.

The Look Courtesy of Talbots I love this suit because, in my opinion, it fits every adjective I’ve described above. I could see Blake Lively wearing it to a red carpet with a pair of sexy high heels and a bright red lip. I could also see Zoe Kravitz or Kristin Stewart wearing it with leather loafers and slicked back hair. The knit fabric of the pants and blazer mean you won’t have to cover up this fantastic outfit with a jacket, and the slight stretch to the material will keep you comfortable all day. I would NOT feel like a dog wearing shoes in this suit. In fact, I would feel… dare I say… cool. Buy Here

