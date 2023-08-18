Why I’m a Super Fan of These Pickleball Shoes — and You Should Be Too

Share

The right gear makes all the difference.

I’ve been a fan of sports that involve pings, pongs, and paddles since I can remember: In high school, I was on the junior varsity tennis team, and I’m still friends with my doubles partner. (Hi, Dee!) And I don’t mean to brag, but I’ve been known to wow groups of unsuspecting friends with my slick table tennis serves 🏓.

So when pickleball exploded onto the scene over the last few years, it caught my attention; our very own Katie even has a major passion for the burgeoning sport. The first time I picked up a pickleball paddle, it was to meet friends at a basketball court-turned-pickleball mecca in downtown Manhattan (these court makeovers are all the rage across the city). As soon as we hit the pavement, I could feel the adrenaline coursing through my veins, a sports-induced euphoria akin to the post-run rushes I get from jogging along the West Side Highway. The camaraderie, the paddles, the net — it was all an absolute blast.

Thanks to my years playing tennis, pickleball came naturally to me. (Not to say that I’m a pro, or anywhere near it — I’m just having fun out there.) But one of the first questions I had before starting out was what I should wear on the court. The first time I played, I tossed on a tennis skirt, T-shirt, and old running shoes. And while that gear helped me get the pickleball back and forth across the net, I knew I could do better when it came to my footwear. Enter the Easy Spirit x Denise Austin Dilli Lace-up Court Sneakers.

Why I’m a super fan of Easy Spirit’s pickleball sneakers

Having the right footwear is an absolute game-changer when you’re playing pickleball. (The sport can definitely be risky for injury-prone players.) As I got more serious, I quickly learned that my regular sneakers just wouldn’t cut it. That’s when I discovered that Easy Spirit — long famous for their comfy-yet-supportive footwear — had collaborated with fitness fanatic Denise Austin on the ultimate pickleball court sneaker.

Since pickleball is all about quick movements, agility, and sharp turns, subpar shoes can lead to slips, slides, and even worse, injuries. Investing in proper pickleball shoes not only improved my performance, but also saved me from potential mishaps on the court. The specialized soles on these Easy Spirit kicks offered excellent traction, giving me the confidence to make swift lateral moves without worrying about losing my footing. Plus, they provided exceptional support and cushioning, sparing my feet from the impact of constant stops and starts.

I noticed that with the right footwear, my energy and stamina on the court also improved. The lightweight design let me move more freely, and the ventilation kept my feet cool, even during intense rallies. No more sweaty feet distracting me from the thrill of the game.

It’s not just about the functional benefits, though: Rocking Easy Spirit’s stylish pickleball shoes also adds an extra touch of flair to my game. I’m partial to the white pair, but the black would also match well with most of my athletic gear. (I am a New Yorker, after all.) I also love that these sneaks are also available in both medium and wide widths to ensure a proper fit.

All in all, as with plenty of sports, having the right footwear isn’t only a matter of fashion or comfort; it’s an essential performance-enhancer and way to ensure your safety and elevate your game. And that makes the entire experience even more fun. Trust me on this one – choose your pickleball shoes wisely, and you’ll feel like a true pro every time you step on a court, even if you’re a total newbie.

Shop Easy Spirit Pickleball Shoes

Easy Spirit x Denise Austin Dilli Lace-up Court Sneakers in White Easy Spirit $95 at Easy Spirit