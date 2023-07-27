Does Icky Bathroom Gunk Make Your Skin Crawl? We Found Tools and Gadgets To Solve *All* Your Gross Problems

Share

Our editors have advice on eliminating crumbs, dirt, plaque, and mold.

As we grow older, our definition of “gross” inevitably expands — it’s no longer specific to boogers, bugs, and poop on a shoe. Now, “gross” also entails lifestyle and household flaws that we’re unfortunately responsible for. Maybe you’ve finally tried cleaning your water bottle only to discover a disgusting layer of gray residue inside. Maybe you’ve discovered a pile of crumbs that fell down the gap between your stove and your counter. Or maybe you’re fighting mold and dampness in a humid house. Whatever the case, we all have gross incidents where dirt, gunk, and other substances end up where they don’t belong. And these gross problems can’t be solved by a simple Windexing or Magic Eraser. These are specialized problems that require a little extra innovation.

In the spirit of sharing, we consulted with our local think tank (read: our staff) and asked for recommendations for the best products that solve gross, niche, and at times embarrassing problems. In return, we got a handful of incredible recommendations that will solve those odd, near-unmentionable issues that keep you up at night. Because we all deserve a solid sleep that isn’t filled with grimy nightmares.

We’ve got solutions for everything from bug bites to dirty dog paws. And aside from one, very worth-it splurge, these items are all budget-friendly finds. Stock up, solve those annoying little issues, and thank us later.

The best products to solve gross problems

Silicone Stove Gap Covers Amazon “You know that annoying space between the edge of your stove and the edge of your kitchen counter? I learned the hard way that a lot of gunk and crumbs fall into that gap (which is an area that’s very hard to casually clean). That’s why I really, truly can’t cook without these silicone strips that cover that gap. They’re heat-proof and delightfully easy to clean, unlike the space they protect.” — Diana Valenzuela, Assistant Editor $11 at Amazon

Water Flosser Amazon “The grossest problem one can face, in my opinion, is plaque. I absolutely adore this water flosser because it feels better than flossing (which is also sorta gross — moving the same piece of string between dirty teeth seems wildly inefficient and unsanitary) but is no less effective. The flosser is something of a pressure washer for my mouth — a firm yet gentle stream of water cleans the gunk from between my teeth. It’s weirdly satisfying and I’d recommend the experience to anyone who feels a little *over* floss.” — Diana Valenzuela, Assistant Editor $40 at Amazon

Moisture-Absorbing Bags Amazon “I just moved into a new house, complete with a finished basement, and made a fun discovery: Thanks to the humid temps in North Carolina, that basement can quickly start to smell like the inside of a 15-year-old boy’s musty sneaker. There are plenty of moisture-absorbing products out there, but my biggest issue is that while they do remove dampness, they also add a fake — and in my opinion, extremely gross and chemical-y — smell. (Maybe I’m just a human bloodhound but I can spot the noxious scent of DampRid the second I enter someone’s home.) These Arm & Hammer fragrance-free bags suck out the dank basement smell and really leave behind zero scent; my turbo nose guarantees it.” — Molly Simms, Editorial Director $40 at Amazon

The Bug Bite Thing Amazon “Some people magically float through the summertime with nary a sign of the blood-sucking insects that swarm yards far and wide. I, unfortunately, am not one of those people. Mosquitoes seem to love me, and I’m constantly covered in itchy, disgusting-looking welts that drive me crazy. I discovered this $10 product watching Shark Tank, and it sounded too good to be true, but I’m a total convert. The small suction tool painlessly pulls the toxins from your bites in seconds, bringing instant relief when you need it most.” — Ryan Buxton, Deputy Editor $10 at Amazon

DOG Wipes by Dr. Lisa Dog by Dr. Lisa “I’m a bit of a neat freak, which is why I wipe my dog’s paws down after every single walk we take outside. It’s no secret that wearing your shoes inside the house leaves tons of nasty germs all over the place, but imagine what your pup’s feet prance through while out on the streets of New York City…and try not to cringe. These wipes are gentle, don’t dry out her paw pads, and smell amazing. I also use them on the insides of her ears to clean waxy buildup and around her eyes to remove crusty bits and tear marks.” —Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $17 at DBDL

Knix Super Leakproof High-Rise Underwear Knix “First of all, menstruating is not gross. But, as someone with a heavy flow, sometimes my menstrual cup runneth over. I wear these leak-proof underwear as a backup. The high rise keeps me feeling supported while I’m cramping, the pad doesn’t feel like an adult diaper, and they’re easy to wash. Plus, they’re not just for periods: The built-in pad can absorb up to eight teaspoons of liquid from menstruation, bladder leaks, or sweat. I especially appreciate these ones from Knix because they’re seamless, meaning they disappear under clothes — even leggings.” —Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $34 at Knix

Shower Squeegee Amazon “Truthfully, I never thought I’d be a squeegee owner. How odd, I used to think when a friend showed off their shower squeegee. They must be going through it. Well, it turns out that I just didn’t appreciate the intoxicating power of freshly cleaned glass. Now that I have a shower squeegee, I truly don’t understand how I lived otherwise. This bad boy wicks water stains off shower stall glass, but with the aid of Windex it also does wonders for my mirrors and windows.” — Diana Valenzuela, Assistant Editor $12 at Amazon

Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat Tushy “If you’ve got a sensitive stomach, like me, you might find yourself on the toilet often. I don’t think bowel movements are gross — everyone poops — but if you do, you’ll be pleased to learn there’s a device out there that limits your fecal interaction by eliminating the need to wipe. Without getting graphic, I’ll just say that investing in a toilet seat bidet is the best decision I’ve ever made. It solves gross problems in your toilet and in your butt. The seat has a built-in water nozzle that releases a stream at the push of a button, and it’s directed straight at your tush to clean. It’s definitely something you’ll have to get used to but it really feels refreshing, and makes for a more thorough cleaning without using half a roll of TP. I’ve tried out a few bidets in my time, but my butt’s new best friend is Tushy’s Ace toilet seat. It can rinse and warm you from front to back. If you’re concerned about the grossness inside the bowl, fear not. Tushy’s self-cleaning nozzle, made from naturally antimicrobial stainless steel, means a better clean for you and your toilet.” — Maggie Parker, Deputy Digital Editor $400 at Tushy

Straw Cleaners Amazon This must-have will serve multiple yucky purposes. If you’re invested in the environment, you’re probably using reusable straws. But the insides of those straws can get pretty gross. I use my straws for smoothies, so they get clogged with fruit fragments, but even if you use them for thinner liquids, they can gradually develop an uninvited film. I put mine in the dishwasher, but that often doesn’t do the trick. When the cycle finishes, I look through the straws, like a child pretending to use a telescope, and if there’s any debris stuck to the sides, I flush it out with these straw cleaners. They’re just as effective without the dishwasher step, too. I also use them to clean my fridge. I don’t know how common this problem is, but the holes at the back of my fridge meant to drain the condensation sometimes get clogged — don’t ask me why. When this happens, the water collects at the bottom of my fridge, creating this gross, goopy puddle. I have separate straw cleaners I use to clear the holes in the back of the fridge to prevent this pooling.” — Maggie Parker, Deputy Digital Editor $5 at Amazon