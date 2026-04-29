These Vacuums Work Just as Well as a Dyson for a Fraction of the Price

Vacuuming isn’t exactly a fun task, but the promise of a cleaner home can be a nice motivation. If you find yourself dreading getting out the vacuum to suck up tumbleweeds of pet hair, crumbs from long-forgotten midnight snacks, and copious dust bunnies, a new fancy vacuum could help make cleaning feel less like a chore and more like a thrilling game of "how quickly can you get the whole house done?"

Quality vacuum cleaners are an investment, though, with most high-tech offerings costing upwards of $500. While those expensive models — *cough, cough Dyson* — do have bells and whistles, like dust particle size sensors that adjust the suction power, you can find powerful options for much cheaper. And frankly, anything is an upgrade from that ancient upright you may have inherited from your parents years ago. (No, your vacuum cleaner isn’t supposed to smell like burning plastic or screech like a motorcycle peeling out.)

But shopping for a new vacuum isn’t as simple as heading into a department store — although we do love those in-store demos of salespeople suctioning sand off some carpet. If you’re on the hunt for a new vacuum but aren’t willing to spend a small fortune, here are the best budget vacuum cleaners under $300. They won’t break the bank, but they will still get the job done.

Affordable Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Alternatives

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Upright Vacuum Amazon In real life, messes aren't separated into neat categories — pet hair, crumbs, and mysterious dust bunnies all somehow show up at once and dareyou and your vacuum to keep up. BISSELL's latest Pet Hair Eraser upright vac is built for exactly that kind of chaos, with a two-brush roll system that tackles everything in one pass. One roll grabs the bigger stuff (like kibble and cereal), while the other works deeper to lift fine dust and embedded hair. The TLDR: You won't have to repeatedly go over one area to pick up the stubborn stuff. The smart surface-sensor automatically adjusts the settings between carpet and hard floors, a sealed HEPA system traps dander and dust, and headlights help you spot particles you’d otherwise miss. Add in a self-cleaning brush roll to cut down on tangles and a detachable pod for stairs and furniture, and you’ve got a vacuum that does the most without costing you an arm and a leg.* $250 at Amazon

Shark VM252 VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop QVC If you have hard floors, you know the struggle of a two-step mopping and vacuuming process. Thankfully, this machine does both at once. And unlike a normal vacuum cleaner that uses bags or a canister to collect debris, this one actually stores crumbs in a compartment in the mop pad, which you dispose of after you’re done cleaning. To use the device, you pull a trigger to spray cleaning solution on the floor, and swipe it back and forth like a regular vacuum or mop. With each stroke, you’ll pick up dust and debris while also cleaning stuck-on dirt off the floor. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart $60 at QVC

Tineco A20 Cordless Stick/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Having both an upright and a handheld vacuum cleaner is smart if you frequently need the latter to clean between couch cushions and other tight spots. So, why not buy a model that can do both? The Tineco A20 is a stick vacuum that can turn into a hand vacuum — plus, it’s ergonomically designed with two handles, so your hand won’t cramp as you maneuver it around. It also comes with a crevice tool and an extra-large dustbin for big jobs. That’s good news, since the battery will last about 20 minutes with the suction maxed out, giving you lots of time to get things in order. $130 at Amazon

Black+Decker POWERSERIES+ Cordless Stick Vacuum BHFEA520J Walmart Stick vacuums have a bad reputation for lacking in the suction department, but in actuality, the technology on these keeps getting better and better. As opposed to older models, many newer ones are outfitted with strong motors and large canisters that hold a ton of debris. This cordless vacuum from Black+Decker has enough power to be super effective on carpets, which isn’t always the case with similar models. Plus, you can use it as a handheld vacuum for tricky areas like stairs and blinds, making it a versatile tool for all kinds of households. $129 at Amazon

$129 at Walmart

Bissell 3-in-1 Turbo Stick Vacuum 2610 Walmart This ultra-lightweight stick vacuum may be small, but it packs a punch. Despite weighing in under four pounds, it benefits from a turbo motor that works to pick up dust, crumbs, and hair without struggling. You can even pop off the motorized brush roll head to use it as a powerful handheld dust-destroyer. The best part? It costs less than $40. $44 at Walmart

Shark MessMaster Wet/Dry Vacuum Shark For the types of messes that require a heavy-duty backup, a wet/dry vacuum is your best bet. Unlike a traditional shop vac, this one from Shark can easily stow away in a closet or other small space, and you can line the bin with a plastic bag to avoid having to touch anything particularly nasty (think mouse droppings, dirt from your car mats, or even the clog from a drain). It comes with six accessories (three hose extenders and a crevice, carpet, and squeegee tool) and the cord is 20 feet long to ensure you can get to your mess without having to unplug and replug every time you move. It's also extremely easy to clean: After sucking up a wet mess, simply vacuum up a clean cup of water to rinse the hose and dustbin out. Dump out the dirty water, and it's all as good as new. $170 at Shark

$140 at Amazon

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Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Amazon Big messes are no problem for this large-capacity vacuum. While it does need to be plugged-in during use, you’re sure to appreciate the 25-foot cord, which makes it easy to travel from room to room — especially if you live in an apartment or condo. While most upright vacuums feel a bit unwieldy, this model benefits from the lift-away pod, which acts like a standalone canister vacuum. It’s fairly lightweight to carry and comes with a flexible hose that extends 5 feet, making it easier to get to those hard-to-reach spaces. At 16 pounds, it’s a little heavier than the other vacuums on this list, but the powerful 1200-watt motor makes up for the added weight. $190 at Amazon

$200 at QVC