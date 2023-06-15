Katie and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Have an Intimate Chat About Being Working Moms in the 90s and Surviving Breast Cancer

Share

“Being a mother working outside the home is a b*tch.”

We’ve been watching Julia Louis-Drefus act for 40 years (that’s right — four whole decades). And this Emmy award-winning actress has a lot to show for decades in the industry: She’s famous for roles in smash hits like Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and Veep. Most recently, she’s hosting the podcast “Wiser Than Me” from Lemonada Media and starring in a quiet, funny upcoming film called You Hurt My Feelings, which follows a longtime marriage that fractures under the weight of a little white lie.

But on top of being a successful actress who’s still making a mark in the entertainment industry, Louis-Dreyfus is also Katie’s friend. In this latest episode of Next Question, the two talk about why they’re close and which values they share. Plus, they gab about the struggles of being a working mom in the 90s (because “having it all” didn’t always feel so great). And they have a can’t-miss heart-to-heart about how they both defeated breast cancer. Plus, Louis-Dreyfus explains why Veep was her all-time favorite television experience.

Check out our favorite moments from the interview below.

Katie Couric: When I stopped being on TV every day, it was a real struggle for me. My identity was so associated not only with the persona and job, but also the cadence of my life that existed when I did those jobs. How do you separate yourself from your work and not let it consume you?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: I don’t always do it successfully, but I think something that I’m pretty good at is compartmentalization.

When I was in Seinfeld back in the day, that was obviously the first really big, huge hit I’d ever been a part of. I had both of my kids during the run of that show and it really slammed priorities into place. I think they’ve been in place ever since. I don’t mean they weren’t in place prior to that, but there was something bigger and more critical to focus on. That was a good life lesson.

I feel like I’ve known you for a while, Katie, since the Seinfeld days. I’ve always admired your ability to build a rich and fulfilling life outside of your work. You’ve been focused on your family and you’ve had huge challenges along the way. I think that’s actually why we’re friends outside of this podcast. I think we have that connection with one another, right?

I think so, too. We’re two peas in a pod.

I would also add that being a mother working outside the home is a bitch. It’s very difficult to do both well. It’s an incredibly daunting task we have as women.

Let’s talk about Veep for a second. I still watch it. It’s sort of comfort food for me. Do you miss doing that show?

I do. Katie, I really do.

Was that your best TV experience?

Yes, it was.

Obviously, Seinfeld was your breakout role, but with Veep, you were front and center. What made Veep such a perfect place for you for those years?

So many things. It was absolutely the most extraordinary ensemble of actors. And it was a big ensemble. Then there was an incredible group of writers, so it felt like a big team. I also felt like we were playing in an area that hadn’t been played in before. I had a real pride of ownership about that show.

The other thing is, toward the end of Veep, I got breast cancer. We had to shut down for a little under a year. Going back to Veep, after having gone through those travails, was particularly cherishable.

It must have been so moving that first day back on the set. Can you describe it?

It was like coming home. And trying not to cry a lot because we’re trying to do a satire. It was a very close-knit group of people. I was proud of the fact that so many people got to shine and excel. It was just great.

Listen to the full conversation below.