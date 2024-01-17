Jodi Kantor Explains the Distressing Details of How Roe v. Wade Was Overturned: “This Is One of the Most Consequential Decisions of Our Time”

Share

Plus, two women tell harrowing personal stories of how their pregnancies were affected by the decision.

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This landmark decision determined that abortion would no longer be protected as a right in the United States. In the fallout of the decision, many conservative states immediately enacted abortion bans that affected the lives of countless women and families.

In the wake of the ban, you likely had a deeply complicated emotional response, perhaps triggered by your experiences in a pre-Roe v. Wade world. Amid the chaos, however, there’s a chance you may have never nailed down the exact details of how the decision was made. To get to the bottom of things, we produced a special episode of Next Question, in which Katie speaks with journalist Jodi Kantor, who co-wrote a seminal New York Times report about the decision. Kantor explains the mechanics of the court, the dashed potential for compromise, and the potential reasoning for the infamous leak.

To help you understand the impact of this decision, we also hear from two women who’ve been affected by the bans. Idaho resident Jennifer Adkins tells the traumatic story of being forced to travel out of state to terminate a much-wanted pregnancy. Samantha Casiano explains how Texas’ ban forced her to make the devastating decision to give birth despite her daughter’s fatal diagnosis.