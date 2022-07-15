Katie Talks to Daisy Edgar-Jones About the Highs and Lows of Filming ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Share

This actress discusses diving with alligators and fangirling over Reese Witherspoon.

In the past couple of years, you may have started to notice Daisy Edgar-Jones. When the actress co-starred as a mixed-up 20-something in Normal People, we happily welcomed her to our screens — when she then appeared as a young Mormon murder victim in Under the Banner of Heaven, we began to indulge in a slight obsession with this Golden Globe-nominated ingénue.

What do both of those projects have in common, besides the fact that they star Edgar-Jones? They were both adapted from books — clearly a genre the actress feels at home in. She’s starring as Kya in the film adaptation of New York Times bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing, a North Carolina love story turned murder mystery. In her interview with Katie for Next Question, Edgar-Jones gushes over the immersive filming process, calling it a “joy” and her castmates full of “flavor.”

Because the movie portrays a Southern girl abandoned to raise herself in a dense marsh, filming took place in Louisiana. London native Edgar-Jones was struck by the heat, the mosquitos, and the predators. At one point, Edgar-Jones even had to dive into gator-infested waters — “Although at the time, I didn’t know how alligator-infested they were, which I think was a good thing,” she tells Katie.

All the fun of performing wild stunts was overshadowed, though, by a visit from Reese Witherspoon, who produced the film. “I grew up watching Reese. I have been a fan of hers for a very long time,” says Edgar-Jones. “I think she’s incredibly inspiring.” Edgar-Jones also tells Katie about how Witherspoon is working to change the film industry: “Her company is all about putting women in leadership roles and placing complicated women at the forefront of stories.”

On Katie’s podcast Next Question, Edgar-Jones also elaborates on the rise of her career, her marvelous accent work, her thoughts on the rest of the Crawdads cast, and her plans for the future. If you’re a fan, be sure to listen — and catch the film, which premieres today.