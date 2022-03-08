Zelensky’s Message to the World Must Be Heard

Share

“Politicians always follow people, so please speak up.”

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released the first of several direct messages through Global Citizen. He described the unimaginable toll the Russian invasion is taking on Ukraine’s people, and urged the international community to provide military aid.

“Every person has a right for life, to safety, to happiness,” he said. “All people are born equally free in their dignity or in their rights. The same as nations. Every nation has the right for life, without taking anything from the others.”

Zelensky described the horrific impact of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s beloved cities, with missiles, air raids, with bombshells, “every single day.”

“We know that regular people around the world can hear us, can understand us better than any politician,” he continued. “Politicians always follow people, so please speak up, I beg you to speak about Ukraine, go to the main squares of your cities. Support us, show your strong position, show your support to Ukraine.”

Katie spoke to International Rescue Committee president and CEO David Miliband about President Zelensky’s urgent call to action, the current refugee crisis, and what we can be doing to help.

If you feel moved to spread the word, you can share the video on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.