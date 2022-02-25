Ukrainians Need Your Support — Here’s How You Can Help

Share

Nine organizations taking donations to aid Ukraine.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates, many are asking how can I help? When you’re thousands of miles away, it’s easy to feel helpless in situations like these. But we’ve found nine organizations that need funds to continue aiding those suffering throughout Ukraine.

The situation is worsening by the minute, as the Russian army continues to attack and Ukraine fights to hold control of key cities. Innocent civilians are at risk, and fleeing the country or finding safe spaces to seek shelter is getting harder and harder.

If you want to donate money, these nine organizations are offering aid to Ukraine and its citizens.

How to Help Ukraine and Where to Donate

The IRC is dedicated to helping people whose lives are affected by disaster, crisis, and conflict. Lani Fortier, senior director of emergencies at the IRC said in a Feb. 24 press release: “We truly hope we can avert disaster and avoid the human suffering we will inevitably see if this conflict continues to escalate. However, the IRC is ready and preparing for the worst.” Of their efforts, she elaborated, “we are working to quickly mobilize resources and connect with partners to establish a response that will provide life-saving support to civilians forced to flee their homes. The IRC is meeting with partners and local civil society organizations in Poland and Ukraine to assess capacity for responding to an increase of refugees and people in need. We will work to respond where we are needed the most and with the services that are needed urgently. Whatever the needs are, we are preparing to meet them.”

Katie will be discussing the refugee crisis with IRC CEO David Miliband on Instagram today at 1:30 p.m. ET. But you can also help by donating to the IRC. “Families affected by the Ukraine crisis need your help. The IRC is on the ground in Poland and preparing to support displaced families.” According to the website, your donation will help IRC provide food, medical care, and emergency supplies to refugee families in countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen.

Ukrainians have put together a list of resources with the help of Ukrainian journalist Jane Lytvynenko. United Help Ukraine is on that list. This charitable non-profit receives and distributes donations, food, and medical supplies to internally displaced Ukrainians, anyone affected by the conflict, and the families of wounded or killed soldiers.

This Ukraine-based nonprofit was also recommended on the list of resources created by Ukrainians. Nova Ukraine is “dedicated to raising awareness about Ukraine in the U.S. and throughout the world and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.” They rely on volunteers in the U.S. and Ukraine and they provide citizens with everything from baby food and hygiene products to clothes and household supplies.

With the injuries caused by Russia’s attack, there’s a dire need for blood donations in Ukraine right now, and Ukrainians are lining up to donate blood. But you can also donate funds to support the Ukrainian Red Cross’ humanitarian work, from aiding refugees to training doctors. In a statement posted on their website yesterday, they wrote, “If the situation in Ukraine gets worse, volunteers and staff of the Ukrainian Red Cross would provide first aid in areas where access to medical services will be limited; сommunication will be established and awareness of health risks will be raised. And, of course, we will provide humanitarian aid to all people in need.”

This U.S.-based organization provides emergency relief to those affected by conflict, disaster, and disease. After a crisis has ended, they then provide long-term medical support and training. They are on the ground in Ukraine, prepared to help citizens with emergency health care services and mental health support, according to Global Citizen.

CARE fights poverty with emergency relief and long-term projects. According to Global Citizen, they are currently aiding Ukrainians in need with food, hygiene kits, psychosocial support services, access to water, and access to cash.

“UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving programmes for children,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said in a statement yesterday. “This includes trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; prepositioning health, hygiene, and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; and working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need. UNICEF-supported mobile teams are also providing psychosocial care to children traumatized by the chronic insecurity.”

According to the United Nations Crisis Relief website, “your donation will help the UN and our humanitarian partners operating in Ukraine through the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund — one of the quickest and most effective ways to directly support urgent humanitarian relief on the ground.”

As many Ukrainians flee their country in fear of war breaking out, you can donate to the UNHCR to support them wherever they end up. In a statement, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said: “We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety.” In response to the conflict, the United Nations refugee agency has stepped up its operations and is working with governments in neighboring countries “calling on them to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection.”