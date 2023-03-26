How to Stay Safe During a Tornado

Share

Last week, tornadoes struck Mississippi, Alabama, and California. Here’s what to do if one touches down near you.

Late last week, at least 10 tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama. As many as 26 people were killed, a whole town was flattened, and rescue crews are still looking for survivors. The most brutal of these twisters was classified as an EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which runs from 0 to 5, with winds that reached up to 170 miles per hour.

Just two days earlier, that same weather pattern spawned another tornado, hundreds of miles away, outside Los Angeles. Meteorologists believe it was the strongest tornado to hit the area in 40 years. And on Sunday, two more tornadoes tore through an area south of Atlanta, prompting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency.

Historically, tornadoes have stayed within a column that runs through the middle of the continental U.S. But weather experts believe that these dangerous storms are becoming more common outside this region, which means it could pay to be prepared even if you don’t live within this so-called “Tornado Alley.”

Here’s a primer on what to do if you get a tornado warning — and how you can stay safe during a storm.

What are the types of tornado alerts?

There are three kinds of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Tornado watches are broadcast when there’s the potential for a tornado to develop in your area. If you get this type of alert, you should have your cell phone on hand or have some other means of staying informed in case the weather worsens. You should also have supplies at the ready and have a plan in place in case you need to take shelter, CNN reports.

A tornado warning, on the other hand, is much more serious. These are issued when a forecaster has actually spotted a tornado or captured it on radar. If you receive a tornado warning, you should immediately find a safe place to shelter.

A tornado emergency is, as you’d expect, only issued in dire circumstances. The NWS created the alert in 1999 after a tornado ravaged Moore, Oklahoma, killing 36 people. The agency only sends these types of alerts when a violent storm is expected to cause “catastrophic damage.”

What should you do during a tornado?

If there’s a tornado in your area, you need to act fast, and your first priority should be finding shelter. If you’re at home, head down to your basement or go to an area on the lowest level of the building that doesn’t have any windows — like a closet or hallway. While there, you should shield your head with your arms or hide under a sturdy table, according to the NWS. You can also shield your body with a mattress or blanket.

You know to take shelter immediately if your area receives a Tornado Warning. But what makes a good shelter? Take the time now to figure out your options and make sure you’re #WeatherReady https://t.co/TcEWxVvOpI pic.twitter.com/Qr5iHPNEMH — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 26, 2023

If you’re outside during a tornado, immediately head to a sturdy building. The NWS says mobile homes, sheds, storage facilities, and large empty rooms, like gymnasiums or auditoriums aren’t safe because they can collapse.

Being in a car during a tornado also isn’t safe. Vehicles can be punctured by debris, crushed, or even flung by extreme winds. If you happen to be driving, the best course of action is to head straight to the closest shelter, the NWS says. If you can’t make it there, either get down inside your car and cover your head, or leave your vehicle and hunker down in a low-lying area like a ditch or ravine.

How to help communities impacted by the tornadoes

There are a number of groups giving aid on the ground to those in need. CNN reports that Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization, is on the ground in Rolling Fork, a town that was the hardest hit by the storm. The nonprofit is helping to clear roads for residents and responders. The Salvation Army (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division) is distributing water and meals to residents, and expects to give out 16,000 to 20,000 ready-to-eat meals daily. The Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi has set up shelters and is handing out meals and supplies.