We’re Answering All Your Questions About Trump’s Town Hall on CNN

A look into why the network is facing some backlash over the move.

It’s no secret that CNN and Donald Trump have long been adversaries. Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the network for spewing what he deems “fake news.” But could bygones really be bygones?

On Wednesday, the network will host the former president in a town hall, which marks his first appearance there since 2016. The event was first announced last Monday in a press release as part of a “longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates.” Then almost immediately following the announcement, there were calls to boycott the network across social media.

Here it is, @cnn committing journalistic suicide:



If there was ONE consensus about 2024 it was that "covering" Trump the way they did in 2016 (handing him live

blocks of free airtime with no fact-checking possible) was irresponsible



And CNN's doing it pic.twitter.com/rZ6oFM7arS — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) May 1, 2023

But does the CNN town hall automatically give a platform to a candidate who’s prone to misinformation and inflammatory language? Some say it’s not that simple.

“To think that putting one of his public appearances on TV — or even giving him a modicum of airtime throughout the campaign — is tantamount to ushering him into the Oval Office is a logical mistake and a terrible misunderstanding of how public opinion is formed,” says David Greenberg, a professor of history and journalism & media studies at Rutgers University. “It boils down to an argument that the networks should turn themselves into the instruments of Trump’s opponents.”

The upcoming town hall comes just a day after the former president was ordered to pay columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages for sexually abusing in the mid-1990s and defaming her over the incident. This, among his other legal woes, should make the event even more interesting. For now, here’s what we know about the upcoming town hall, starting with the basic details, plus what experts have to say about the controversy surrounding it.

When is Trump’s CNN town hall?

Trump’s CNN town hall kicks off at 8 p.m. E.T. on May 10 at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, and it will be moderated by one of the network’s anchors Kaitlan Collins. (Before landing this high-profile gig at just 28 years old, she was an entertainment reporter at The Daily Caller, the conservative website launched by Tucker Carlson.)

In true town hall fashion, the GOP primary contender will take questions from both Collins and a live audience of New Hampshire Republican and undeclared voters who say they intend to vote in the state’s Republican presidential primary. Even though Trump will be in the hot seat, his former White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley thinks the move will ultimately work in his favor because it’ll allow the former president to “take command” on a broad range of issues with voters. “It’s a good political play, but it’s going to be a brawl — no question about it,” he told Katie Couric Media.

The stakes are just as high — if not higher — for CNN. If anything goes wrong like an audience member getting out of hand or a technical error, our analysts say Trump can just blame the network. That said, it offers the network a chance to get him on record and push back on any misinformation surrounding the election or ongoing criminal investigations. The former president could also prove to be a real test for the network’s new rule that bars guests and panelists from pushing disinformation, such as election fraud lies.

Some of the questions that will be asked at the town hall will very likely require a follow-up from a professional journalist and if they don’t execute those, then that’s a big mistake,” says Angelo Carusone, chairman and president of the non-profit media watchdog Media Matters for America.

Where can you watch Trump’s town hall?

Though some clips will likely surface on social media, you’ll need to tune into CNN to watch Trump’s town hall in its entirety. Luckily, the network offers a couple of options for viewers, including CNN.com, CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo wherever available. And the best part? There’s no cable log-in required.

Why is CNN facing so much controversy?

The network’s decision to host Trump’s town hall has sparked public outrage and emphasized the already existing political divide. Democrats question whether the former president should be given the airtime at all, let alone on a network he’s repeatedly condemned. But some warn media blackouts could be irresponsible.

“The idea of saying that Trump should be ignored is sloppy and wrong,” Carusone tells Katie Couric Media. “I don’t think it makes sense from a journalistic perspective; in no scenario can you justify ignoring the Republican frontrunner.”

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans have expressed concerns over whether a network that he has routinely disparaged can be truly fair. But Trump seems to be going into the event with some cautious optimism. “They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social. “Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens?”

Despite all of this skepticism and criticism, the network has stood by its decision. “The U.S. has a divided government. We need to hear both voices,” David Zaslav, president and CEO of CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

"Former President Trump is going to be on CNN," says @JoeSquawk.



"He should be," says $WBD CEO David Zaslav. "We're in divided government. All voices should be heard on #CNN. That's what you see. Republicans and Democrats are on the air. This is a new CNN." pic.twitter.com/9fQ67Mm0bt — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 5, 2023

Still, one lingering question, is what does Trump’s appearance mean for media coverage moving forward? Greenberg thinks all news outlets — and not just CNN — should exercise some discretion when covering Trump, especially when it comes to choosing what and how to air. As The Washington Post points out, the network was particularly guilty of leaving out key context and commentary when televising the former president during his 2016 campaign.

“The networks should cover Trump some of the time but not all of the time, using their developed news judgment to determine the right amount and manner,” he tells us. “It’s possible to air the New Hampshire town hall without then concluding that Trump’s every public appearance must be aired.”