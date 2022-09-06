Trump Gets His “Special Master” Wish

Share

Trump’s status as an ex-President proved pivotal in this victory.

In a major blow for the Justice Department, Donald Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the evidence confiscated from Mar-a-Lago has been granted. Here’s why that’s such a big deal.

A major roadblock

A special master — aka, a third-party attorney — will be able to review all the materials seized by the FBI from Trump’s property last month, and they could decide that some documents fall outside the scope of the FBI’s investigation. At the very least, their involvement will delay the federal inquiry, but it also adds a significant layer of uncertainty over what comes next. Investigators will now not be allowed to study the materials further, or ask witnesses about classified files that have already been examined until after the special master’s review.

The Justice Department has claimed that a special master “is unnecessary and would significantly harm important governmental interests, including national security interests.” Spokesman Anthony Coley said on Monday: “The United States is examining the opinion and will consider appropriate next steps in the ongoing litigation.”

Though the department didn’t spell out what these steps might be, the most obvious option would be an appeal. According to The New York Times, this would be heard by the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, where six of its 11 active judges were appointed by Trump.

Why the drama?

Special masters are typically tasked with overseeing materials covered by attorney-client privilege, but in this instance, they’ll also review documents for potential executive privilege concerns — a step the Justice Dept. said is “unprecedented.”

Experts agree that the decision was unusually sympathetic towards Trump. Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at University of Texas, called it “an unprecedented intervention by a federal district judge into the middle of an ongoing federal criminal and national security investigation,” per The New York Times.

The consensus among experts is that it’s a seriously problematic overreach, unfounded in legal precedent or theory. Even former AG William Barr, who served under Trump and was considered a major ally, said it was “deeply flawed in a number of ways.”

“The opinion, I think, was wrong, and I think the government should appeal it. It’s deeply flawed in a number of ways,” Barr said during an interview with Fox News on September 6.

“I don’t think the appointment of a special master is going to hold up — but even if it does, I don’t see it fundamentally changing the trajectory. In other words, I don’t think it changes the ball game so much as maybe we’ll have a rain delay for a couple of innings.”

Paul Rosenzweig, a Department of Homeland Security official under former President George W. Bush, also condemned the decision in the strongest terms.

“I think it’s a corrupt decision. I think it is a special law just for Donald Trump by a Trump appointee, and it is unmoored from precedent, insupportable in law, will not be approved of by anybody who isn’t a Trump fanatic,” he said per NBC.

“It is supremely disappointing, because up until now … the courts have been the last bulwark against excess, and this decision suggests that at least some of Trump’s judges put loyalty to the man over loyalty to the rule of law, and that’s deeply unfortunate,” he added.

Rosenzweig was previously senior counsel to Ken Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton.

Andrew Weissmann, a professor of practice at New York University School of Law, the former lead prosecutor in the Special Counsel’s Office, and the former general counsel of the FBI, wrote a scathing piece for The Atlantic, outlining the transparent nepotism on display:

“Her ruling is untethered to the law and presents a skewed recitation of the facts. Her actions make the question “Who appointed the judge?” a sadly relevant one in evaluating a judicial opinion,” he wrote, adding:

“Cannon’s opinion… is so deeply flawed that it’s hard to know where to begin a critique.”

Did Trump receive special treatment?

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, made repeated references to his status as a former President, saying this added to the potential for “stigma” if he was wrongfully prosecuted.

“As a function of Plaintiff’s former position as President of the United States, the stigma associated with the subject seizure is in a league of its own,” she wrote. “A future indictment, based to any degree on property that ought to be returned, would result in reputational harm of a decidedly different order of magnitude.”

She stressed the special jeopardy Trump faces as an ex-President if sensitive information were leaked, writing:

“In addition to being deprived of potentially significant personal documents, which alone creates a real harm, Plaintiff faces an unquantifiable potential harm by way of improper disclosure of sensitive information to the public.”

CNN notes that Justice Cannon treated Trump as a special kind of defendant on the basis of his ex-President status a few times. She said that Trump’s dependence on “cooperation between former and incumbent administrations regarding” the exchange of documents was also a factor in her decision to intervene.

In response to the DOJ’s objection that special masters typically oversee searches of attorneys’ offices, Cannon wrote that she did “not see why these concerns would not apply, at least to a considerable degree, to the office and home of a former president.”

As NBC points out, Justice Cannon hypothesized arguments that even Trump’s legal defense team hadn’t made, suggesting that Trump would suffer reputational “injury” as a former president, if indicted.

Was this a clean sweep for Trump?

Not quite. Judge Cannon dismissed the claim that the FBI’s search showed “callous disregard” for his constitutional rights, and she didn’t rule that any of the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago should be returned to him.

As NBC notes, the national security review will be allowed to continue. According to a list of property seized, Trump had more than 11,000 documents at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the day that FBI agents executed their search warrant. At a minimum, 900 pages of government documents with classified markings were taken from the property in January, June and August this year — though the true total is almost certainly far higher.

Federal investigators in this investigation have reportedly seized or been given 60 documents marked “TOP SECRET,” 162 labeled “SECRET” and 103 classified as “CONFIDENTIAL.” Trump had also kept 48 empty folders bearing a “Classified Banner” and 42 more empty folders marked “Return to staff secretary military aide.”