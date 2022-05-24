The Democrats’ Midterms Mission? Winning Over Women

Share

Many of the issues likely to decide November’s vote put women front and center.

Rising gas prices, the forthcoming Roe v Wade decision, and the baby formula shortage have all highlighted the key role women voters will play in the midterms — and Democrats are doing all they can to reach them.

As The Washington Post notes, women are a powerful voting force in the “majority-making suburbs,” so Democrats are pushing the message that while they’re on their side on key issues, they’re being blocked by Republicans in Congress.

“Our guidance is to talk about voting to solve the baby formula shortage, stop the price gouging at the pump and defend women’s rights against Republican attacks,” a Democratic campaign official told The Early.

The coronavirus pandemic had a particularly dire impact on women, who suffered professionally and financially far more so than men while bearing a much greater share of domestic responsibilities like childcare, cooking, and housekeeping. Democrat messaging is walking a fine line between addressing the economic situation head-on, and distancing the party from culpability — that is to say, blaming Republicans.

Speaking to The Early about the situation for women and mothers at the moment, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) said “It’s incredibly difficult, and it has been difficult coming out of covid.”

President Biden is rallying in the face of criticism of his administration’s handling of the baby formula crisis, and has invoked the Defense Production Act in a bid to ease the shortage. The House has also rushed a bill aiming to stop oil companies from artificially inflating the price customers face at the pump.

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf is due to face an Energy and Commerce House committee Wednesday, at which formula executives, including Christopher J. Calamari of Abbott Nutrition, will testify. Per the Washington Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that the head of Abbott should be in jail over the baby formula fiasco.

Republicans meanwhile are making gains with women voters, as CNN highlights a shrinking gender gap among voters. The GOP is likely to fare far better with women than it did in 2018’s “Year Of The Woman” — 13 points up on its progress with women compared to this time four years ago, versus just four with men. The gender gap on abortion is actually smaller than it is on other issues, so Roe being overturned will likely affect both men and women voting patterns to a similar degree.

Part of the reason women seem less in favor of Democratic candidates this year is likely to be their attitude towards President Biden. Biden’s approval rating among women has reportedly dropped dramatically since the beginning of his presidency, from 62% to 46%.