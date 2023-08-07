Small Ways To Make a Big Impact This Summer

Share

Hunger, poverty, housing inaccessibility, and educational inequity don’t take a break in the summer and, in fact, may be exacerbated.

For many of us, the biggest challenge we’re up against in August is figuring out how to extend summer. It’s a month used to savor the final, fleeting weeks of the season.

While you might be able to relax and step back from normal routines this time of year, others — notably those who are struggling financially and the nonprofits that serve them — face significant challenges. Hunger, poverty, housing inaccessibility, and educational inequity don’t take a break in the summer and, in fact, may be exacerbated. Low-income families and individuals experiencing homelessness typically face increased difficulty accessing the resources they need, like the free nourishing meals usually provided by schools during the year. And non-profit organizations that rely on donations and community volunteers deal with empty shelves and under-staffed shifts, as supporters are away on vacations or caring for children on break from school.

If you volunteer in your community when you’re in town or when school’s in session but tend to put service on the back burner while you’re vacationing or decompressing, we don’t blame you. It’s easy to think of volunteering as yet another thing that’s wedged into your already packed schedule and just let go of all commitments once the warm weather rolls in. But since this is a period when aid is crucial, we encourage you to use some of the free time summer holidays provide to give back. There are many small, simple ways that you can work service and kindness into your summer schedule of beach days and barbecues. You just need to keep eyes, ears, hearts, and minds open to the needs of others and make small, intentional efforts to help.

The hungriest season

Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, calls summer the “hungriest season,” when the more than 22 million children who rely on school-based breakfast and lunch programs will experience food insecurity, impacting their health and educational achievement. The lack of regular, nutritious meals during the summer forces children to turn to cheap, calorie-dense foods, which can lead to serious chronic diseases. Food pantries are a lifeline for low-income families who experience food insecurity, but donations are often at their lowest levels in the summer months and many organizations are short-staffed because regular volunteers are away. Your financial support and volunteer engagement can make a real impact on hungry families in your community. If regular volunteering is not possible, you can host a food drive in your neighborhood or apartment building and drop off bags of the nonperishable items you’ve collected.

Being unhoused in the heat

People who are experiencing homelessness are often forgotten during the warmer months and donations to shelters and homeless outreach programs typically drop. Those who are living on the street need sunscreen, lip balm, and bug repellant, and women’s shelters are always in need of feminine hygiene supplies. You can start a collection box or pick up travel sizes of these items and deliver them to a local shelter or homeless outreach program. You can also carry small bottles of cold water and granola bars in your car to hand out if you see someone struggling in the heat.

The “summer slide”

Summer reading loss, especially among low-income students, has been widely studied and well-documented. Students from more affluent or economically stable homes have access to enrichment programs, libraries, bookstores, engaged caregivers, and home bookshelves filled with reading materials. Families struggling financially lack those resources and children may be left at home with many empty hours to fill. This achievement gap widens over time, as academic material becomes more challenging, and adolescents and teens struggle to find help studying for standardized tests, writing college essays, or completing applications.

If you have growing children or grandchildren, ask them to help you sort through their shelves to collect gently used books and educational toys that can be donated to local social service agencies or family shelters. If you’re able to purchase new items or start a fundraiser, donations of computers, arts and crafts materials, workbooks, and summer reading material are always welcome. If you have a few hours each week to spare, contact your local Boys and Girls Club or Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and ask if you can volunteer to tutor the children in their summer programs. If you have the time and expertise, volunteer at a foster care agency to help older youth prepare college applications and edit essays.

Backpacks to boost confidence

A fully stocked backpack is the key to a confident and well-prepared first day of school. Unfortunately, many students do not have the resources to buy a new backpack and fill it with all of the school supplies that are needed and often required by schools. Volunteers of America hosts Operation Backpack each year to bridge the gap for children experiencing homelessness and poverty. Your donation can help provide filled backpacks, lunch boxes, and academic enrichment for students in VOA programs and Title 1 schools. If you’re out shopping for school supplies with your children or grandchildren, particularly at a store like Staples, you may see collection boxes for school supplies that’ll be donated to local children in need or to organizations like City Year. Take this opportunity to let your children pick out a few additional items (many of which are on sale during the “back to school” season) and donate them in those boxes.

Small acts of kindness

Even if you can’t find the time or financial resources to tackle any of the issues mentioned above, you can easily engage in acts of kindness in your daily life. Keep cash in your car and be sure to stop at roadside lemonade stands. You’ll make a child’s day with your purchase (and hopefully they’re donating a portion of the proceeds to charity). If you have children yourself, you can encourage them to partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in support of childhood cancer research. (September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.) If you’re living in an area where the heat has been oppressive (and isn’t everyone?) leave a small cooler of cold water bottles and electrolyte drinks on your front porch or near your mailbox for delivery workers. As school begins again, hand these out to the crossing guards in your neighborhood. Check in on elderly neighbors to be sure they’re staying cool and hydrated.

None of these actions need to be planned far in advance or take up too much time, but being mindful of them allows you to live your values and care for those who are most vulnerable while strengthening your community. There are always small but meaningful ways to make summer a season of sun, fun, and service.

Natalie Silverstein, MPH, is a writer, speaker, podcast host, nonprofit founder, and passionate advocate for family and youth service. She is the author of two books on volunteering, Simple Acts: The Busy Family’s Guide to Giving Back and Simple Acts: The Busy Teen’s Guide to Making a Difference. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook at @simpleactsguide.