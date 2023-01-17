What Happens if the U.S. Hits the Debt Ceiling?

Share

Lawmakers are on an economic crash course.

Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for an economic showdown, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. is barreling towards its borrowing cap of $34.4 trillion and could hit it in a matter of days, rattling an already fragile U.S. economy.

“Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability,” Yellen wrote in a letter to in a letter GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

For many years, raising the debt ceiling was considered just a routine congressional move, but now, the political divide runs deep. Newly empowered GOP conservatives, backed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are planning to leverage the debt ceiling as a way to force budget cuts, even though President Biden has already made it clear that he’d oppose any such moves. Now, investors and economists worry this could result in a long and messy battle between the opposing parties and irrevocably harm financial markets.

Of course, all of this drama raises questions over what the debt limit is, when the U.S. will actually hit it, and what would happen if the country is pushed over the edge financially. As Congress races to come to a truce, here’s what we know so far.

What is the debt ceiling?

The U.S. puts a cap on the legal amount of money that the federal government is allowed to borrow via U.S. Treasury securities, such as bills and savings bonds. For the record, over the last three decades, Congress has either personally raised, temporarily extended, or revised the debt limit on 78 separate occasions, including 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents.

The last hike wasn’t that long ago: In December 2021, President Biden signed a resolution to increase the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, though that was only meant to be a temporary fix. It’s also worth noting that lifting this ceiling doesn’t authorize any new spending, but rather, simply gives the government the final go-ahead to pay off its existing obligations that have been approved. This includes funding for everything from social safety net programs to salaries for the military.

But is this early 20th-century practice still necessary? The statutory debt limit was first introduced in 1917 so that the Treasury Department didn’t need to ask permission from Congress each time it needed to issue bonds to pay bills. Since then, Yellen has asked Congress — which has to approve all government borrowing — to do away with it altogether, arguing that the cap is arbitrary and blocks the federal government from spending money that has already gotten the necessary congressional approval. This call has gone ignored, and it seems like the debt limit will stick around for the foreseeable future.

When will the U.S. hit the debt ceiling?

The U.S. is technically expected to its debt limit on Thursday. At that point, the Treasury Department will begin using “extraordinary measures,” to foot the bill for the government’s financial obligations. As NPR notes, the first step typically involves moving around funds to fill the cash shortfall. But once those measures run out, the federal government may have to start conserving money and be unable to pay for vital programs, like Social Security and Medicare.

So far, the U.S. has never defaulted on its debt. But Yellen warns that if Congress fails to act, the Treasury will really run out of cash — what’s known as the X-date — sometime around June, which is earlier than previous estimates. Goldman Sachs had previously put that date around August.

In the past, Congress has typically avoided breaching the limit by just raising it. But what makes this time around especially tricky is that Republicans now control the House and they have adopted new rules governing legislation that make it more difficult to raise the debt limit. Meanwhile, their Senate counterparts have vowed that any increases to the debt limit should also be tied to “structural spending reform.”

What happens if the U.S. goes over the debt ceiling?

Since the U.S. has never defaulted on its debts, no one really knows what all of the repercussions would be, but the White House warns that it’s expected to lead to “widespread and catastrophic for the U.S. (and global) economy.”

According to the Democratic think tank Third Way, going over the debt limit could kill up to three million jobs, add $130,000 to the cost of an average 30-year mortgage, and tack on an additional $850 billion to the national debt.

But even just approaching the brink can cause some serious damage. In 2011, congressional Republicans and President Barack Obama were able to narrowly avert hitting the debt ceiling, but it took almost half a year for stocks and market stability to return to normal.

So far, U.S. markets remain mixed, even with the Dow Industrial Average falling 400 points. But if the 2011 debt ceiling breach is anything to go by, it’s not a marker to mess with, no matter which side of the aisle you fall on.