April Showers Bring May Flowers — Hence California’s Magical Superbloom Event

Statistics aside, the obnoxiously rainy days, floods, and literalSouthern California snow have added up to something glorious: An explosion of multicolored wildflowers. These flowers are blooming across the state, so if you’re a Californian or live within road trip distance you can check out this gorgeous spectacle at these locations. But if you’re not currently able to visit the country’s most populous state, you can still view the awe-inspiring photos below.
Want more great content?
Sign up here to jumpstart your mornings with Katie's dynamic daily newsletter, Wake-Up Call.