April Showers Bring May Flowers — Hence California’s Magical Superbloom Event

2023’s weird weather has seriously benefited the Golden State.

Let’s be honest: 2023 started out with some weird weather. As soon as we popped champagne to toast the ball drop, many regions of the country began experiencing stressful disasters like extreme snow or tornadoes. The famously drought-stricken state of California even got so wet that current total rainfall is 145 percent of an average year’s precipitation.

Statistics aside, the obnoxiously rainy days, floods, and literal Southern California snow have added up to something glorious: An explosion of multicolored wildflowers. These flowers are blooming across the state, so if you’re a Californian or live within road trip distance you can check out this gorgeous spectacle at these locations. But if you’re not currently able to visit the country’s most populous state, you can still view the awe-inspiring photos below.

LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: People kiss and take photos in a field with blooming poppy flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve following an unusually wet winter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)



Getty Images

SANTA MARGARITA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: People walk amid wildflowers blooming in Carrizo Plain National Monument following an unusually wet winter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

CARRIZO PLAIN NATIONAL MONUMENT, CA – MARCH 26: Located in the southeastern corner of San Luis Obispo County between the Temblor and Caliente mountain ranges, this 43-mile-long high valley is experiencing an epic wildflower superbloom of goldfield, tidy tips, fireweed, fiddleheads, lupine, baby blue eyes, and hillside daisies. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)