News May 23, 2022

Murder On The New York Subway

By Holly Thomas

Canal street station

Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn was sitting in the last car of a Q-line train when the attack took place.

A 48-year-old man was fatally shot on the New York City subway on Sunday afternoon. Per CNN, Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn was sitting in the last car of a Q-line train bound for Manhattan when the unprovoked attack took place.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Canal Street station at about 11:42 am. Enriquez had a gunshot wound in his torso when they arrived. After some initial assistance from first responders, he was transferred to Bellevue Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Witnesses reportedly told NYPD investigators that the suspected shooter had been pacing in the train car before he “without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at Enriquez at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan bridge.”

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey described the suspect as a “dark-skinned male who is heavyset with a beard,” adding, “He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.” He reportedly fled the train at the Canal Street station, and remains at large. Police have been using security camera footage to attempt to identify him.

“Obviously, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, and for those who were on the train and experienced this tragic event,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

This latest incidence of gun violence on the subway has a terrifying precedent. Per the New York Post, four people have been killed on trains or in stations since Jan. 1. The paper notes that subway crime rates, in general, have rocketed since the start of the Covid pandemic — rising from 1.47 felonies per million riders in 2019 to 2.11 felonies per million riders in April 2022.

April this year saw a particularly horrific example of violence on the subway, when police arrested 62-year-old Frank R. James after at least 10 people were shot during their morning commute in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

