What to Know About the Mass Shooting in a New York City Subway Station

At least 10 people were shot and several more were injured.

Ten people were shot at a New York City subway station during the Monday morning commute, and the suspect is still at large. We’re taking a look at this shocking act of violence — and how the suspect was finally taken into custody:

What happened?

During the morning rush hour, the shooter donned a gas mask, threw a gas canister and opened fire on a train arriving at a subway station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, police said. Chaos erupted in the smoke-filled station as the suspect fired 33 times. Frightened passengers ran from the train and the wounded were seen bleeding on the train platform.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” one witness said.

A disturbing video from the scene of a Brooklyn subway where this shooting incident unfolded, from police sources https://t.co/kuZ61EtdPC pic.twitter.com/BAExwXUwza — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) April 12, 2022

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack isn’t being investigated as terrorism, but that they’re “not ruling out anything.”

Investigators found a Glock 9 mm handgun, three extended magazines, two detonated smoke grenades, two non-detonated smoke grenades, a hatchet and a U-Haul key at the scene. The key led to authorities finding a U-Haul van in Brooklyn.

A source told the Associated Press that the suspect is believed to have had at least two high-capacity magazines. Investigators also believe the weapon jammed, stopping the gunman from continuing to fire.

What’s known about the victims of the subway shooting in NYC?

At least 10 people were shot. Five of the victims are in critical condition but expected to survive. An additional 13 others were treated for smoke inhalation, wounds resulting from shrapnel, and other conditions.

President Biden applauded the “first responders who jumped into action, including civilians, who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers.” One such rider told the New York Times that he carried a man who was shot in the leg out of the train station and into an ambulance.

“He was so scared,” the commuter said. “He was screaming ‘Ayudame!’” (Spanish for “help me.”)

What’s known about the NYC subway gunman?

Police began an expansive search for the shooter, who wasn’t captured on video because at least one security camera at the train station had malfunctioned, New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams said. NYPD canvassed across 17 blocks surrounding the station, interviewing residents for any potential leads, the NYT reports. NYC agencies are offering a joint $50,000 reward for info leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Officials said the suspect was wearing a green construction vest over a gray sweatshirt during the attack. He was described as a Black man about 5-feet-5-inches tall and 170 pounds.

How was Frank James arrested?

More than 24 hours into its citywide manhunt, police brought the suspect into custody. Frank James, 62, was arrested at a busy intersection in Manhattan and charged with having committed a terrorist act on a mass transit system. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

Police said that after opening fire, James crossed the station platform, boarded a train, and evaded authorities for over a day. He was apprehended after the NYPD received a tip that he was seen in the East Village neighborhood.

“We were able to shrink his world quickly,” Sewell said. “There was nowhere left for him to run.”

James became a “person of interest” Tuesday after investigators found his credit card and a key to a U-Haul van, which he appeared to have rented in Philadelphia, at the scene.

Sewell said there may be some social media posts connected to James in which he mentions homelessness, New York, and Mayor Adams. The mayor’s security detail has been increased out of an abundance of caution.

There’s no known motive for the attack, though officials believe it was planned.

“We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual,” Adams said. “NYPD is searching for the suspect at large, and we will find him.”