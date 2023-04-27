Mississippi Manhunt Continues After Escapee Burns to Death

Share

Dylan Arrington is suspected of shooting a pastor in Jackson dead.

Authorities are still on the hunt for three escapees from a Mississippi jail after a fourth, Dylan Arrington, was burned to death in a building following a two-hour standoff with police, CNN reports. Arrington, 22, is believed to have killed a man while on the run.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tweeted confirmation that Arrington’s charred remains had been discovered, writing: “Confirmed: The remains recovered in the burned structure in Carthage, MS this morning have been identified as one of the escapees, Dylan Arrington. The cause of death is under investigation by the MS Bureau of Investigations.”

The building was “engulfed in flames and an individual inside of the structure started firing shots at law enforcement on the exterior,” the sheriff told a local news station. “I believe (the person inside the home) did not intend to leave here alive today.”

Arrington’s body was found about 70 miles northeast of the jail he and three other men escaped from on Saturday. Arrington is suspected of shooting and killing Rev. Anthony Watts of the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson on Monday, before stealing Watts’ truck and driving away, per Hinds County authorities.

The inmates still at large have been identified as Casey Grayson, 24; Corey Harrison, 22; and Jerry Raynes, 51. According to the sheriff’s office, they climbed onto the roof of the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County and escaped.

Raynes was reportedly caught on camera at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas on Sunday morning.

“Update: Surveillance footage of escapee, Jerry Raynes, in a service station in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday morning at 11am,” Jones tweeted. “The stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday. It is still unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone.”

As of late Wednesday, authorities hadn’t shared any update as to whether Grayson, Harrison, or Raynes had been found.

“We are actively and aggressively looking for these individuals, and we hope to have them back in custody soon,” Jones said per CNN.

