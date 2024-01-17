What We Know About Kate Middleton and King Charles’ Surgeries

Share

Buckingham Palace announced both royals are receiving medical care.

Two of the most senior members of Britain’s royal family are dealing with health concerns.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace revealed that Kate Middleton has been hospitalized for a “planned abdominal surgery,” and then later revealed that King Charles III would undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate.

Though both of them are in stable condition, little else is known, which isn’t exactly surprising given that the family has long been hush-hush when it comes to their private life.

The news comes after a turbulent last few years for the monarch with the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of Charles last year.

Amid speculation about Kate and Charles’ health, here’s a breakdown of what we know so far about the two royals.

What surgery did Kate Middleton have?

The Princess of Wales, who turned 42 earlier this month, underwent abdominal surgery on Tuesday and she will be hospitalized for up to two weeks. The palace also noted that her condition is “non-cancerous.”

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” said the palace. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

But the monarchy didn’t elaborate on why she had the procedure in the first place, only that she won’t resume her royal responsibilities until March 31. (The Prince of Wales will also be taking a break while his wife is in the hospital and after she is discharged.) “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement said.

Once she’s officially discharged from the hospital, Princess Kate’s expected to recuperate at her home in Windsor. Though the princess has generally been known to be in good health, she was previously hospitalized while pregnant after suffering from severe morning sickness.

Why is King Charles III having surgery?

King Charles III is expected to have surgery next week for an enlarged prostate. The good news is that it’s benign, meaning that it’s not generally a serious health threat. Still, this means the 75-year-old king is following doctor’s orders, and bowing out of a series of meetings with foreign dignitaries later this week at his Dumfries House estate in Scotland.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace said in a statement. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The announcement was also aimed at raising awareness around men’s health. It linked to more information from Britain’s National Health Service about benign prostate enlargement, which is generally found in men over the age of 50. Symptoms typically include going to the bathroom more often than usual and having difficulty peeing.

“His Majesty was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice,” the statement said.