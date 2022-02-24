Russia Invades Ukraine in a Terrifying ‘Act of War’

Share

Many Ukrainians woke up this morning to the horrifying sights and sounds of a full-scale Russian invasion.

This morning, before dawn broke over Russia, state television switched suddenly to a broadcast by President Vladimir Putin. He claimed that the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk — two breakaway regions of Ukraine he recognized as independent earlier this week — had “turned to Russia” for help. In response, Russia was launching an immediate “special military operation,” to “demilitarize” and “denazifiy” Ukraine.

Within minutes, Russian missiles began flying. Russian troops started crossing the Ukrainian border from all directions, and explosions were reported in multiple cities including Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. It was soon clear that the offensive extended far beyond the isolated Ukrainian regions Putin claimed to be focusing his military efforts on.

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces invade Ukraine from several directions. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine responds to Russian invasion with calls for courage

Ukraine’s President Zelensky introduced martial law nationwide but urged citizens to stay calm. Ukrainian Interior Ministry said Russia’s “invasion has begun,” and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on “anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon” to join the country’s defense forces.

People lined up to withdraw money at a cash dispenser in Kyiv as air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

As of 6 a.m. ET, more than 40 soldiers and up to 10 civilians have been reported killed. Confused and scared Ukrainians are queuing around the block to withdraw cash from ATMs, and lines of cars are snaking out cities as people attempt to escape Russian targets. Some people have taken refuge in underground metro stations.

“I’m scared,” Alisa Rodionova, 20, told NBC from her mom’s apartment via the Telegram messaging app. “People are just in a severe panic right now.”

Smoke rises from a power plant after shelling outside the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden condems Putin’s “premeditated war”

President Biden last night condemned Putin’s “premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.” He vowed that the U.S. and its allies will trigger “full-scale” sanctions against Russia.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” he said. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden plans to address the nation later on Thursday.

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a house, which is said was hit in the shelling by Russia-backed separatists, in the settlement of Muratovo in Ukraine’s Lugansk region.(Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

The international response to Russia invading Ukraine

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to “weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernize” following Moscow’s “barbaric attack” against Ukraine. She plans to present “massive and strategic” sanctions against Russia for approval later today.

“These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and their ability to finance a war. And we know that millions of Russians do not want war,” she said.

People are seen outside the cordoned-off area around the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell meanwhile told reporters that these “are among the darkest hours for Europe since the end of World War II.”

Borrell added that the EU will prepare a new aid package for Ukraine, saying: “We will also be active in supporting evacuation operations, including our own staff in zones affected by this Russian attack.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the Russian invasion a “catastrophe for our continent.” He’s planning a televised statement later to outline the UK’s response to Russia’s “unprovoked attack”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “brutal” and “unprovoked.” He announced new sanctions that would target army commanders, deputy defense ministers and Russian mercenaries “responsible for the unprovoked and unacceptable aggression,” as well as businesses that had been involved in the development and sale of military technology.

Firefighters work on a fire in a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A horrifying leaked report

According to a leaked letter sent to Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights, Russia has a list of “journalist, activists and gay rights advocates” to punish in the event it invades Ukraine. Russia also allegedly plans to “use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests” from civilian populations.

Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the Representative of the United States to the European Office of the United Nations, wrote that “we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation.”

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, responded: “This is an absolute falsehood. This is a lie. I know that this is totally invented.”