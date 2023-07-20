What We Know About the Gilgo Beach Killings

Share

Asa Ellerup, the wife of the suspected killer, was likely unaware of her husband’s grisly alleged crimes.

A man suspected to be a serial killer who’s terrorized Long Island for more than a decade has been taken into custody. Rex Heuermann, 59, was charged with the murder of three of the four women known as the “Gilgo four” in New York last week.

The deaths have confounded investigators since the disappearance of a woman in 2010 led to the discovery of at least 10 sets of human remains. Heuermann, who is also the “prime suspect” in a fourth murder, has pleaded not guilty.

A discovery that shook Long Island

This horrifying case began in 2010, when a police officer and his dog discovered the remains of 24-year-old Melissa Barthelemy on Gilgo Beach, on the South Shore of Long Island. Barthelemy, a sex worker, had last been seen July 2009, when she’d told a friend she was meeting a client.

In the next 48 hours, police discovered the remains of Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman and Maureen Brainard-Barnes — all, like Barthelemy, formerly sex workers. Over the following weeks, six other bodies, belonging to four women, an unidentified man, and a 2-year-old girl were found, and a massive 12-year investigation was launched.

Police suspect Heuermann killed victims in family home

Investigators are operating on the theory that Heuermann committed at least one of the killings in his family home. A source who spoke to CNN said that this looks possible because the victims went missing during periods when his wife and children were out of town.

According to CBS, New York investigators are also coordinating with police in Atlantic City to work out whether Heuermann might be connected to unsolved crimes there as well. Heuermann reportedly had links to South Carolina and Las Vegas, and search warrants have been executed in those areas.

Suspect Rex Heuermann followed the case “obsessively”

Per CNN, investigators feared that Heuermann would flee the country if he caught wind that prosecutors were preparing charges. Heuermann, who’s now on suicide watch, apparently followed the case of the “Gilgo Four” obsessively, with his internet history revealing hundreds of searches for information.

Heuermann’s wife “didn’t know” about her husband’s alleged crimes

Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup was likely unaware of her husband’s grisly alleged crimes, authorities say. “If you ask me, I don’t believe, that they [his family] knew about this double life that Mr. Heuermann was living,” Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney Harrison told CNN.

Ellerup, who’s been married to Rex Heuermann for 27 years, reportedly filed for divorce on Wednesday. Her lawyer Bob Macedonio reportedly told Fox News that the investigation “is still a whirlwind” for Ellerup and their children.

Ellerup’s DNA helped link Heuermann to the murders

Per CNN, Ellerup’s DNA helped link Heuermann to the crimes. Strands of her hair were apparently discovered on or close to three of the victims — but she was out of town when the murders occurred.

“It’s very significant in as much as it then limits it down to him,” criminal defense attorney Joey Jackson told CNN’s Jake Tapper about the finding. “If the suspect’s wife is out of town, then why would her hair be there if he’s in town?”

Authorities haven’t ruled anything out, however. Police are continuing to collect information “to see if the family might have known exactly what Mr. Heuermann was up to,” Harrison told CNN’s Erica Hill.