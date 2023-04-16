What to Know About the Dominion v. Fox News Trial

Share

Some say the outcome of this trial could impact other news organizations.

The defamation trial against Fox News, brought by Dominion Voting Systems, is set to begin Monday in Delaware. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages due to bogus claims Fox News employees put forth about the 2020 election being stolen from Donald Trump. The trial, which is set to last six weeks, implicates a number of Fox News stars, plus its owner Rupert Murdoch. Here’s what we know about the Dominion trial.

Earlier this week, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis sanctioned Fox after Dominion’s lawyers put forth evidence that the network’s attorneys hadn’t turned over evidence in a timely manner. Davis also said that he would likely appoint a special master to look into Fox’s handling of discovery and determine if it had withheld evidence, and that if Dominion has to redo any depositions or add any new ones, it would come “at a cost to Fox.”

What is the Fox News defamation lawsuit?

In 2021, Dominion Voting System filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News Networks, which includes Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox Corp., its parent company. Dominion claims it was defamed by Fox News when the network aired conspiracy theories that the company had ties to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and that it had rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election by flipping millions of votes cast for Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Fox, however, is invoking the First Amendment for its defense. Lawyers for the outlet claim that it was simply reporting on the president’s claims that the election was stolen, which is newsworthy. “In its coverage, Fox News fulfilled its commitment to inform fully and comment fairly,” attorneys for Fox News said in a brief. “Some hosts viewed the president’s claims skeptically; others viewed them hopefully; all recognized them as profoundly newsworthy.”

Does Dominion have to prove the election wasn’t stolen?

No. In late March, Davis ruled that the stolen election statements made by Fox News were false, writing in his ruling, “The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” putting emphasis on the word “crystal.” He also said that Fox failed to conduct “good-faith, disinterested reporting.” During the trial, jurors will be instructed that the aforementioned rigging claims are not true.

What Dominion will have to prove, however, is that Fox News acted with actual malice — a legal standard that means that the network either published claims it knew was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Court filings, which included communications between a number of Fox employees, showed them mocking Trump’s attorneys and questioning their claims about the election being stolen. In a text message, Tucker Carlson told Laura Ingraham, “Sidney [Powell] is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy [Giuliani].” Sean Hannity said in a deposition, “That whole narrative that Sidney was pushing. I did not believe it for one second.” Still, it will be up to the jury to decide whether statements such as these meet the bar for actual malice.

Will Tucker Carlson testify at trial?

A number of familiar names are on the expected witness list, though we don’t know when they will take the stand. Judge Davis said he could compel Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, as well as Paul Ryan, to testify. Also on the expected witness list are Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Bret Baier, and Maria Bartiromo. The trial will not be televised, and no cameras are allowed.

Is the Fox News trial bad for the First Amendment?

Currently, the bar for a public figure to prove defamation is high — and there’s a reason for that. The 1964 landmark Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan established the actual malice rule, which protects good-faith public debate and, ultimately, free speech and an unrestricted press. On the flip side, it’s important for public trust in journalism to have accountability for organizations or reporters that knowingly lie.

The case against Fox News case is historic, both because of the outcome of the jury trial itself and the potential to examine the existing precedent should Fox lose and appeal up to the Supreme Court. Some media lawyers worry that, somewhat paradoxically, if Fox wins the suit, it could give fuel to a growing movement to roll back First Amendment protections for journalists. That’s because a Fox victory could seemingly bolster the argument, which is currently mostly being pushed by conservatives, that the bar to prove defamation is too high.

Others, though, think that Fox losing would be problematic for journalists because it could lead to other defamation lawsuits against news outlets. Jane Kirtley, a former executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and a law professor at the University of Minnesota, told NPR that it could call all news organizations’ methods into question by paving a path for lawsuits from bad-faith actors prying into outlets’ editorial practices. George Freeman, the executive director of the Media Law Resource Center, told Insider that it could open up a can of worms for public figures to go on fishing expeditions when outlets publish unflattering information. “To some degree where it’s really necessary, yes, the plaintiff is entitled to learn something about the journalistic process that went into the story,” he said. “That shouldn’t mean that it’s open season on journalists and they should have to give over everything about how the story was put together if it has no bearing on the ‘actual malice’ question.”

Still others think that the concerns this ruling would impact the First Amendment are overblown. First Amendment attorney James Goodale, who’s represented the New York Times, CBS, NBC, and other news outlets, told Insider that Fox News might be closer to entertainment than journalism, and the particularities of this case — and Fox’s favoritism towards Trump — may not have many implications for other news organizations. First Amendment litigator Douglas Mirell told The Wrap the case against Fox is “terribly unusual” and said that it likely meets the bar for actual malice. Other analysts tell CNN, “holding Fox accountable for knowingly airing lies won’t pose a threat to objective journalists who would never do that in the first place.”

Ultimately, a loss against Dominion may just open up the doors for other cases against Fox — Smartmatic is another voting systems company that filed a lawsuit against the network.

What will happen to Fox News if it loses?

Although the $1.6 billion damages seems like a lot, it wouldn’t put the news outlet out of business — according to Fox Corp.’s earnings release, the company reported $4.61 billion in total quarterly revenues in Q4 2022.

But if the network were to lose, it would have to decide what to do with the journalists named in the suit — who are some of Fox’s biggest attractions. “Any other news organization would have probably seen their hosts losing their jobs for improper reporting,” Imraan Farukhi, an assistant professor at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, told NBC.

As for how a loss could impact Fox’s audience, that much remains to be seen. Fox Corp.’s stock prices have remained steady since the lawsuit, as have ratings, according to Nielsen. Plus, reviews are mixed whether viewers actually care that Fox’s personalities perpetuated a conspiracy theory.