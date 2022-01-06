A Look at the Most Prominent Arrests From Jan. 6

Share

Find out where the major players are now.

One year ago, on the steps of the Capitol, tear gas filled the air, a mob of people squared off against security officers, eventually overwhelming them and gaining entry to the Senate floor. It was like something out of a film. But some of the most memorable images captured from the Jan. 6 attack aren’t of the crowds and the chaos that erupted outside, but of the rioters themselves — from the “QAnon Shaman” to the man photographed parading a Confederate flag through the Capitol.

Both men, and many other prominent figures that emerged during the insurrection, were arrested and charged. Here’s a look at where their cases now stand:

Capitol Riot Arrests

Jacob Chansley

One of the best-known figures of the Capitol riot was Jacob Chansley, who gained notoriety as the “QAnon Shaman.” Chansley, a Navy veteran from Phoenix who also goes by Jake Angeli, stormed the building shirtless, wearing a horned helmet with his face painted in stars and stripes. He was arrested three days later and charged with civil disorder, obstruction, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Chansely made headlines the following month when a judge agreed to allow him to transfer to a different jail, one that would accommodate his organic diet. Chansley’s attorneys argued the dietary requirement was a core part of his religious beliefs in shamanism.

Then in March, he appeared in a widely watched 60 Minutes segment. Speaking from jail, Chansley said his “actions were not an attack” and explained that he was singing in the Capitol in an attempt to create “positive vibrations” and “bring God back into the Senate.” (Prosecutors say that while Chansley was in the Senate chamber he left a note for former Vice President Mike Pence that read, “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”)

Chansley pleaded guilty in August, and in November was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

“I was wrong for entering the Capitol,” Chansley said at his sentencing hearing. “I have no excuse, no excuse whatsoever.”

Richard Barnett

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, of Gravette, Ark, was photographed with one foot propped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Capitol riot. Prosecutors say Barnett also left a note for Pelosi that included an expletive. It read, “Hey Nancy, Bigo was here, b—-.”

Barnett later bragged about breaking into Pelosi’s office to reporters and showed off a piece of mail he said he took from her.

He was arrested two days after the attack and charged with violent entry into the Capitol while armed with a stun gun and theft of government property. Barnett was jailed for nearly four months before he was released to await trial, which has been set for Feb. 1.

He’s reportedly trying to raise money for his legal fees by selling signed photos of himself in Pelosi’s office.

Eric Munchel

The man photographed leaping over a handrail with a handful of plastic zip-ties and a taser in the Senate chamber was identified by authorities as Eric Munchel. The 30-year-old from Nashville attended the riot with his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 57.

In an interview with The Times of London, Munchel said they wanted to “show that we’re willing to rise up, band together and fight if necessary.” Eisenhart said: “I’d rather die as a 57-year-old woman than live under oppression.”

Both were detained and accused of trespassing and obstruction. They have been released while awaiting trial on March 29.

Kevin Seefried

The photos of Kevin Seefried, who was seen holding a Confederate flag while roaming the halls of the Capitol, endures as a startling symbol of the insurrection.



West Point history professor and author Ty Seidule told us he was particularly struck by one image of Seefried with the Confederate flag waving next to a portrait of the abolitionist Charles Sumner. “Here was that flag of treason by that great American,” Seidule said. “It enraged me.”



Sen. Cory Booker said it illustrated how the Capitol mob was attempting to tear apart the country, just like the Confederacy. “Our democracy is wounded,” he said.

Seefried and his son, Kevin Seefried, who prosecutors say punched out glass from a Capitol window, face felony riot charges. Their trial is set for June 2022.

Christine Marie Priola

The former Ohio school therapist was photographed at former VP Pence’s desk with a sign that read, “The children cry out for justice.”

After her photo went viral, Priola, 49, resigned from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. In a letter released by the district, Priola wrote: “I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia, including in our government and children’s agencies.”

She was charged with three federal offenses and released on a $20,000 bond. Her next court date is Feb. 1.

Riley June Williams

Riley June Williams, 22, has been accused of helping steal a laptop from Pelosi and resisting police. Authorities said Williams filmed someone picking up a computer from the House Speaker’s desk and then shared the video under the username “Riley” on the social media platform Discord.

A tip from an ex-boyfriend led the FBI to Williams. He said Williams planned to send the computer to a “friend in Russia,” who would then sell it to Russia’s foreign intelligence service, according to an affidavit. That plan fell through.

Williams was placed under house arrest for four months. After plea negotiations broke down, prosecutors began preparing for a trial, CNN reported in October.

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, 36, went viral as “podium guy” after he was photographed carrying Pelosi’s lectern around the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Florida man reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in November. He pled guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct, per the Washington Post.

The plea deal also includes a provision that entitles the government to any profit Johnson would earn in the first five years after the publication of a “potential book” he may write about the incident. He’s due for sentencing next month.

Robert Keith Packer

Robert Keith Packer was photographed at the insurrection wearing a sweatshirt that read “Camp Auschwitz” (a reference to the concentration camps where more than 1 million Jews were killed). The image sparked outrage.

“To see this punk with that shirt on,” Pelosi said during a press conference, “and his anti-semitism that he has bragged about, to be a part of this white supremacist raid on this Capitol requires us to have an after-action review.”

Packer, 57, of Virginia, pleaded not guilty to entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct. He was offered a plea deal in August but has not yet accepted the offer.