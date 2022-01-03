On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Americans descended on Washington D.C. to hear Donald Trump repeat his claim that the election had been stolen from him before urging his supporters to march down to the Capitol.
By that point, the crowd was bubbling with rage. “There’s gonna be a war,” a New Yorker correspondent covering the rally heard one man say. “I’m ready to fight,” another shouted.
Violence felt eminent. But no one expected what came next — people ripping through the barriers surrounding the Capitol, charging at the officers attempting to fend them off with shields and pepper spray, before they finally forced their way into the building.
“It was like something out of a zombie movie. Where hordes of these rioters just kept coming and coming,” one photographer recalled.
The scenes from that day are some of the most bizarre and horrifying images captured in 2021. On the first anniversary of the Capitol riot, take a look at some of the most poignant photos from Jan. 6.
Wake-Up Call
Want more great content?
Sign up here to jumpstart your mornings with Katie's dynamic daily newsletter, Wake-Up Call.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.