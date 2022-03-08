These Brands Let You Support Ukraine Just by Shopping

Share

Five brands donating a portion of their proceeds to aid Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine is continuing to escalate, with thousands of civilians fleeing the country and trying to find shelter from Russian airstrikes and military attacks. Being thousands of miles away can make you feel helpless when all you want to do is offer a helping hand to those suffering. However, there are plenty of organizations you can donate to that are aiding those suffering in Ukraine, and many brands have also chosen to donate a number of their proceeds to Ukraine, too.

As the Russian army continues to wage attacks against the innocent citizens in Ukraine, the country is fighting to keep a hold of its major cities. It’s becoming more difficult for people to find shelter or leave the country, so any and all aid is helpful. If you can donate to any organizations, please do, and please also consider buying from brands and companies that are donating to Ukraine as well.

Some companies, like H&M and ASOS, have stopped doing business in Russia, closing stores and blocking online orders from the country. Others have donated substantial amounts of money to relief efforts, like luxury brands Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. More affordable brands, like Adidas and L’Oreal Paris, have ended contracts with Russian organizations and are donating money and product to Ukrainian refugees and relief organizations.

There are also companies donating a portion of their profits and sales to organizations and charities. You can make your purchase go the extra mile by buying from these brands, which will give a certain amount of your purchase to those helping Ukrainians in need. Since there’s no time to waste, here are five brands you can shop right now.

How to Help Ukraine and Where to Shop

Wellness:

This women’s wellness brand focuses on closing the gaps in women’s nutrition while also delivering relief from period pain, bloating, insomnia, and more. Each mixer is designed to create a delicious drink that’s healthy and helpful, like the Hernightly mix to help you fall asleep more quickly, or the Hermulti mix that acts as your daily multivitamin. Until March 31, 10ten percent of each sale will be donated to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund.

Clothing and Accessories:

What if a bra could provide relief from back pain and give you better posture? Kinflyte is the answer to that lofty question. The brand created sports bras that are both beautiful and supportive, ranging in sizes XXS-6XL and A-K cups. They also have comfortable tops, underwear, and leggings to pair with your new favorite bra. Until March 31, Kinflyte will be donating 100 percent of the profits from the Neo Pocket Leggings to CARE.org.

For the remainder of the month, LensDirect will be donating a portion of every sale to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund in partnership with UN Crisis Relief. If you’re in the market for a new pair of glasses, there’s no time like the present. We’re fans of the Astor frames, which you can get in a blue color reminiscent of the Ukrainian flag.

Pleasures, a streetwear brand co-founded by a Ukrainian designer, Vlad Elkin, is currently selling a T-shirt with its logo in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on it, which was created by the Elkin’s uncle, a Ukrainian graphic designer and illustrator from (where else?) Ukraine. “This is obviously so personal for me, so much so that I asked my uncle Vadim to design our Tt-shirt,” Elkin says. “He’s a Ukrainian graphic designer and illustrator who’s been servicing the local community and advertising for over 30 years.” All of the proceeds from the shirt are being donated to UNICEF, which is offering aid to children and families in Ukraine.

Rafi Nova’s colorful bags and masks for everyone from toddlers to adults are designed for families on the go. The company created a Ukraine Relief Collection, from which 100 percent of sales — AKA every dollar spent — goes to Save the Children’s efforts to provide immediate aid to the millions of children endangered by the war in Ukraine.

Tech:

Grammarly, the app that gives you grammar and spelling suggestions as you type, was founded in Ukraine, and has vowed to give $5 million to organizations and funds supporting the people of Ukraine. As an act of resistance, the company has also blocked users in Russia and Belarus from using the platform.