Weekend Whats: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause

The actress-slash-realtor shares her favorite TV, activewear, and more.

During the darkest days of Covid-19 lockdowns, our Twitter feeds indicated that a shared obsession was brewing. Though we were all tucked into our own separate quarantine pods, everyone seemed to be finding their way to the same show: Selling Sunset.

The stunning images of Los Angeles mansions we’ll never be able to afford and the intra-office squabbling among a group of gorgeous realtors was the perfect combination for pandemic viewing — it allowed us to forget the misery we were experiencing and instead imagine ourselves trying to pick between $10 million villas. Selling Sunset dropped two seasons at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, and we were enthralled.

At the center of it all was Chrishell Stause, who joins the firm in episode one and becomes our entree into this world of rarefied realty. We already knew her from roles in All My Children and Days of Our Lives, but Selling Sunset rocketed her to a new level of stardom. She’s since appeared on Dancing with the Stars, and next year she’ll add “author” to her resume with her new book Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work.

But first, Selling Sunset is back, baby! Well, almost — season four hits Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 24, so it’ll be perfect for some post-turkey Thanksgiving viewing. While we wait, we caught up with Chrishell to get her recommendations for how to have the perfect weekend.

What to watch: I am completely obsessed with Succession! They are a family that is so fun to love and hate simultaneously, and the writing is brilliant. (And if you love Succession as much as Chrishell does, you simply must try these 7 other shows that feature the same mix of white-collar intrigue.)

What to read: I’m currently reading Will Smith’s memoir, Will. He also narrates the audio version, so it’s been really interesting to hear him dive deep and get his story from the man we all love himself.

What to listen to: I have been working with Tones and I as a client, and over the course of the process, we became friends. Welcome To The Madhouse is the perfect blend of heartbreak and jams. I have it on heavy rotation.

What to wear: When I’m not working, I tend to want to be comfortable in my favorite activewear. Koral and Alo make great cozy activewear that still looks put together enough if you never hit the gym.

What to cook: I am not a cook by any means, but the one dish I make that’s pretty simple and always a huge hit is this spicy shrimp pasta!