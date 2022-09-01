It’s Time to Redecorate! 11 Must-See Deals From Wayfair’s Labor Day Sale

Share

You can even save on appliances.

If you read our round-up of the best bedding sales this Labor Day, you already know that we don’t think overhauling your home should be limited to spring “cleaning.” If there were a time of year we really take a look around at our space and think, “hm, this could use a refresh,” it’s when the temperature starts to dip and we begin to anticipate more time on this couch or curled up under those covers.

If you’re an empty nester, just moved into a bigger space, or you simply feel like shifting things around at home, you may be facing a different dilemma: What exactly are you supposed to do with the empty bedroom? Do you convert it into a guest room or at-home gym? Leave it exactly as it is? How much does it even cost to redo a room these days?

A little paint, some new furniture, or new bedding can completely change the look of a space, but it’s not cheap.

Thankfully, Wayfair is having a blowout sale for Labor Day, marking down thousands of pieces of furniture, décor, appliances, and organization essentials. Whether you want to redo your own bedroom, spruce up your patio, or finally renovate your kitchen, here are some of the best deals you can find from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale.

The Best of the Wayfair Labor Day Sale

Union Rustic Giannini Geometric Area Rug Wayfair Rugs don’t only add color and warmth to a space, they can protect your floors, too. This one has a plush pile that feels amazing underfoot, and the subtle pattern adds texture to your room without feeling busy. TLDR: It’s on sale for under $200 for an 8-foot by 10-foot rug. *TLDR = Too long, didn’t read. Buy Here: $23-$200

Zipcode Design Leaning Ladder Desk Wayfair Those living in small spaces know that you have to make an office wherever you have the space — and sometimes that means your desk lives in your bedroom or living room. Instead of a huge executive desk, this leaning ladder desk is a chic and space-saving option. It has shelves for storage and décor, and it’s low profile enough that you can easily walk around it. Buy Here: From $219

Sand & Stable Hall Tree Wayfair We’re all guilty of coming home and kicking our shoes off wherever they land, throwing our coat on the closest piece of furniture, and tossing our bags on the floor. It creates a disorganized mess, especially if your drop zone is right by the front door. This wall unit has hooks for coats and bags and little cubbies for bags to help keep your entryway organized. Buy Here: From $330

Sol 72 Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Wayfair Even if Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, there’s still plenty of time for bonfires. This fire pit is more attractive than any old metal ring, and it comes with a cover to help prevent sparks from flying and potentially starting a fire where you don’t want it. Buy Here: $115

Mistana Reversible Sofa and Chaise Wayfair There’s nothing quite like stretching out on the couch after a long day, especially when you can actually fully stretch out. This velvet sofa has a chaise so you can kick your legs up while you’re watching TV. And, if you end up moving and take your couch with you, the chaise is reversible, so you can move it to either side to fit your room. Buy Here: $1,180

Zipcode Design Jericho Lighted Market Umbrella Wayfair Some of the best nights with friends are spent gathered around a table, but once the sun goes down, it’s hard to see anyone, even if they’re sitting next to you. This large market umbrella will shield you from the sun during the day, and at night it has built-in lights that allow you to see each other. Buy Here: From $83

Wayfair Sleep Innerspring Mattress and Pillow Top Wayfair You can still get a great night’s sleep on an affordable mattress — even if it costs less than $200. This 8-inch deep mattress has inner springs as opposed to foam, which offers firm support for back and side sleepers. A plush pillowtop makes it feel a bit plusher. Buy Here: From $137

Andover Mills Jaggers Cotton Sateen Reversible Coverlet Wayfair Between seasons, it’s often too hot for a big, heavy comforter. A coverlet is between a quilt and a comforter, and the medium weight will keep you warm on chilly nights and keep you from overheating on warmer ones. It’s also reversible, so it’s basically two bedspreads for the price of one. Buy Here: From $97

Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Bed Wayfair Most bed frames cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, so we immediately stopped scrolling when we noticed this tufted beauty on sale for less than $200. The light gray upholstery will go with any color room or bedspread, and the headboard is tall enough to accommodate a boxspring and mattress. Buy Here: $195

Comfee Countertop Microwave Wayfair If you weren’t blessed with a built-in microwave (or you’re still using one your parents gave you years ago), it’s time to upgrade to something you’ll actually like to look at on your counter. This adorable microwave has a small footprint, saves counter space, and has all the functions of a regular microwave. Buy Here: $106