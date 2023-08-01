Ditch Napa for a Trip to This Lesser-Known Wine Country

Share

Paso Robles is a scenic 3.5-hour drive from both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Tucked away on California’s central coast, about halfway between LAX and SFO airports, you’ll find a picturesque haven called Paso Robles. Sun-kissed, sprawling hills make this a desirable destination for winemakers and vino drinkers alike: Its Mediterranean climate, MICHELIN-starred eateries, and authentic inns and B&Bs practically scream, “Come bask in our golden hour with a delicious glass of Cab, my friend!”

Paso Robles is a year-round paradise that’s earning fame and praise — and it’s giving its more crowded cousins up north, Napa Valley and Sonoma, a run for their money. But it wasn’t always a wine lover’s paradise.

Justin Baldwin, the visionary behind the acclaimed JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, helped discover and shape Paso Robles into the wine scene it is today. Back in 1981, the banker-turned-vintner planted his first vine in the region. (There were only a handful of other vineyards dotting the hills at the time.) Today, the region boasts over 300 thriving vineyards.

Baldwin’s passion for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux-inspired grapes led to accolades and press recognition for his creations, such as his flagship Bordeaux-style ISOSCELES, which helped elevate Paso wine country’s profile and put it firmly on the wine map.

“In 2010, America became the number one wine-consuming nation on the face of the planet,” Baldwin says. “In 1981, when we started JUSTIN, we weren’t even in the top 25. Things have changed dramatically.” While interest in wine has grown tremendously (especially in the U.S.), Baldwin’s philosophy for producing high-quality wines hasn’t budged.

Justin Baldwin, founder of JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery.

“We operate today as if we are still a mom-and-pop facility like it was back when I first started with a handful of barrels,” says Baldwin. “Our main focus is on quality. Everything we do, starting in the vineyards, is rooted in a sustainable model. We grow the best fruit by hand-harvesting and hand-sorting our grapes and then follow this with small oak barrel aging of our wines.”

JUSTIN Estate Vineyards has been SIP-certified (sustainable in practice) since 2011, which is a rigorous annual audit program covering everything from soil health to employee wellness. “We are actively focusing on all areas of quality and sustainability every day,” says Baldwin.

JUSTIN was one of the first wineries in Paso Robles, and an early adopter in the larger California growing region to have an organic advisor on staff. “They worked with us to make sure that we adhere to the kind of growing standards that produce quality fruit that we need to make our quality wine.”

So, what sets Paso wine country apart from its more famous counterparts? For starters, Paso’s physical beauty is breathtaking, with stunning vistas and a warm climate that create ideal conditions for grape cultivation. (The jaw-dropping Hearst Castle is only eight miles away from the area and it’s worth touring for any history, architecture, or drama enthusiasts.) Of course, there’s the special flavor profile of Paso wines. “The wines that come from Paso are very fruit-driven and you don’t see the same characteristics that some of my friends have up in the North coast, where wines have a higher acidity and take longer to open up and develop,” says Baldwin. “Paso Robles wines are front and center, ready to be enjoyed almost immediately on release.”

The winemakers in Paso Robles also like to get creative, so tastings will excite your palette. “People [here] are not afraid to put together rule-breaking blends of different wines,” says Baldwin. “They’ll put Zinfandel with Petite Sirah or Chardonnay with Sémillon. There’s a more irreverent approach but it’s still serious.”

A sunset wine tasting at the JUSTIN estate.

There’s a genuine camaraderie and collaborative spirit among wineries in this convenient getaway town. If you make the trip, don’t skip over Tin City, an eclectic enclave of start-up wineries and artisanal producers that offer an immersive tasting experience for visitors. “It’s very cutting-edge,” says Baldwin.

Paso wine country is an enchanting destination that takes the stuffiness out of wine drinking: It’s the type of place where you can get up close and personal with the winemakers. “At the start, there were just a handful of wineries and it was every man for himself. Now, Paso Robles has this quantum mass going for it,” says Baldwin. “Whether it’s myself or other winery owners whose names are on the bottle, many times you’ll find us behind the bar, pouring the wines.”

Visit JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery in Paso Robles

Filet Mignon from the MICHELIN-starred Restaurant at JUSTIN.

“I started making JUSTIN wines to be enjoyed with food, to add to dining pleasure, to enhance what they’re paired with, not to overpower or be so extravagant that you can’t enjoy a meal with them,” says Baldwin. The Restaurant at JUSTIN, helmed by executive chef Rachel Haggstrom, is one of four dining destinations in the entire U.S. that have received both a MICHELIN star and a MICHELIN Green Star for its sustainability practices (it’s the only winery restaurant to receive this accolade.)

Additionally, the Restaurant received Five-Stars in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Awards, one of the most prestigious global ratings for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. This is a true farm-to-table experience: The menu is designed around the fresh ingredients cultivated throughout the vineyard’s 26-acre farm. Reserve a table.

A room at Just INN in Paso Robles, CA.

“We opened a little inn on the property, which I imaginatively named Just INN,” says Baldwin. “We’re 15 miles down a dead-end road, so we created a space for the people who wanted to visit and stay here.” The contemporary, five-star accommodations are the perfect place to rest your head after a busy day of tastings, as they’re mere steps away from the Tasting Room. Reserve a room.

Take an E-Bike or Wine Cave Tour

A garden at JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery.

If you’re looking for activities other than sipping wines, you can explore the sprawling vineyard grounds at JUSTIN on a three-hour e-bike tour (the electronic bikes will give your pedaling an extra push). You’ll stop for a tasting along the way and will be guided by two professional cyclers who are also wine experts. But if you’d rather give your legs a break, you can also opt for a wine cave tour on the property. “We’re the only winery in Paso that has 30,000 square feet of underground caves,” says Baldwin.