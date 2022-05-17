5 Stunning Outfits To Wear to Graduation Ceremonies and Celebrations

Share

Celebrate the class of 2022 in style.

Yet another academic year has come to a close, and it’s time to celebrate! If you have a graduate walking across the stage this year or know someone who does, chances are you’ll be attending at least one graduation ceremony or party this summer. While there’s no official dress code for most of these summer celebrations, people tend to dress up more than they would in day-to-day life.

Dressing for a long ceremony is hard — you can be stuck inside an auditorium with the air conditioning cranked up high, outdoors in the sweltering heat, or be seated uncomfortably close to the family who chose to bring an air horn. No matter what kind of ceremony and celebrations you’ll be attending, we’ve rounded up outfits appropriate for just about any of them.

The most important thing is celebrating those who have worked so hard to earn a degree during yet another year of mayhem and uncertainty. It’s a time for family and friends to come together, show off how proud they are of their graduates, and raise a glass to those entering the next phase of their lives — but while you’re doing all that, it never hurts to be wearing a killer outfit (and come with a great graduation gift). And what’s great about all these outfits is that they’ll work for other summer celebrations on your calendar.

5 Versatile Graduation Outfit Ideas

Outdoor Graduations

Walker and Wade Debbie Dress A floral dress with cap sleeves is a sweet addition to your wardrobe, and it offers a bright pop of color among black and navy dresses at graduation. This one from Walker and Wade has a button front and a reversible waist tie, which you can wear tied in the back or bring around to the front for a bow detail. buy here

Aerosoles Emmex Sandal The midi hem on the dress gives you the perfect opportunity to show off your shoes. These comfy sandals have a memory foam sole, which will keep your feet from hurting on the long walk to and from the graduation destination — we all know parking is a mess on graduation day. buy here

URBAN EXPRESSIONS Straw Woven Foldover Clutch A simple crossbody bag will keep your hands free and be big enough to carry extra copies of your graduate’s ceremony program along with your other belongings. The straw texture on this one adds a fun beachy touch to your outfit. buy here

Celebrating a Higher Degree

M.M. Lafleur Emily Dress Sometimes a grad school event calls for a more formal outfit. This tailored dress from M.M. Lafleur has clean lines and a stunning silhouette, making it a great option for a dressier event. The best part? You can easily wear it to work or any other upcoming events you have on your calendar. buy here

Journee Collection Loucia Wedge A playful shoe is a fun way to contrast a work-appropriate dress. These wedges are easier to walk in than heels, and the squiggly strap adds a fun twist. Plus, at under $60, these are a great option for those not wanting to spend a ton on heeled shoes. buy here

Anthropologie Mini Lady Bag The small size of this bag gives it more of an understated feel, but the structure and gold hardware really class it up. If you’re planning on only carrying the essentials with you, this bag is a great option, as it’ll probably only fit your phone, card case, and keys. buy here

Casual Ceremonies

Sleeper Maxi Dress Brigitte in Navy Flowy dresses guarantee comfort all day long, from the graduation to after-dinner drinks. This one from Sleeper has beautiful ruffled sleeves, giving it some volume toward the top. It’s made from a lightweight linen fabric that’s thermoregulating and has a beautiful drape, which is a killer combo. buy here

Birdies Swan Spice Cuff Keep things simple with a slide shoe. Not only will these be easy to slip on as you’re running out the door, but you’ll be able to wear them all day without having to worry about your heels sinking into the grass or your feet aching uncontrollably. buy here

Banana Republic Denim Jacket If things get a little chilly, toss on a denim jacket! Not only will it add some structure to the flowy dress, but it’ll keep your shoulders covered in extra sunny spots and warm you up after the sun goes down. Or, if you’re indoors, it’ll protect you from the AC on full blast in the auditorium. buy here

A Classic Ensemble

Sara Campbell Sleeveless Linen Magic Dress A simple sheath dress is über flattering and will never go out of style. This one, from one of KCM’s favorite brands Sara Campbell, is made from a linen material that has just a little bit of stretch. A mock neck keeps your décolletage covered in more modest settings, but a shorter hemline allows you to show some leg. buy here

Urban Outfitters Brooklyn Strappy Heels Speaking of legs, yours will look miles long in these strappy block heel sandals. A bright white shoe screams summer, and a lower heel makes these bearable for longer than other pumps. buy here

Gorjana Parker Pearl Necklace Adding some bling to your higher neckline will add some fun to a more conservative ensemble. This pearl number from Gorjana adds a feminine touch, and it’s also delicate enough to layer with other necklaces should you want more sparkle. buy here

The Dress for Every Summer Celebration

Lulus Evalina Mock Neck Midi Dress A mock-neck dress isn’t only super flattering, but it’s a versatile piece you can wear all summer long. This one from Lulus has a fun ruffle sleeve that highlights your shoulders, while an elastic waistband cinches you in at your smallest point without feeling constricted. buy here

Jeffrey Campbell Jamm-3 Jelly Slide Sandal A colorful sandal against the more neutral dress adds a playful touch to the outfit. These have a lower heel that’s easier to walk in, and it’s also way more comfortable than a stiletto heel. buy here