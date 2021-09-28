Share

Fall officially began on Sept. 22, so now is your time to score what you’ve been eyeing at a major discount.

We know it’s exciting when fall gear starts hitting the shelves at the end of the summer — but it’s also a bit of a mind twist to splurge on a brand new pair of riding boots or a leather jacket you won’t be able to wear immediately. So, for those of you who waited to do your fall shopping until the season actually started to turn, we’ve got some stellar news. Coach, a KCM favorite, and a go-to brand for trusted leather goods and fashionable accessories, is having a MASSIVE sale through Oct. 3.

What’s the deal? Coach is offering up to 25 percent off purchases worth $400 or more if you use the code SAVENOW at checkout. The best part is that the sale includes tons of brand new items — like silk printed scarves, men’s sneakers, their signature keychains, and even 100 percent genuine leather jackets.

And while not everything is on sale, there are plenty of amazing fall-tastic items that are. Plus, Coach is an amazing one-stop-shop for gifts, so it could be the perfect opportunity to stockpile a few fun items for your friends and family for the holidays. And unfortunately, we hear there might be a lot of shipping delays this season, so this truly might be the best time to score beloved items at a discount.

Below, we’re sharing all the items we love from the Coach sale and why we love them.

Shop Our Favorite Picks From the Coach Sale

Isabel Loafer If you don’t have a pair of loafers yet, now is the time to grab this classic black leather pair that’ll go well with just about everything in your closet. Buy Here

Signature Workmark Square Sunglasses Accessories make the outfit. This pair of sunglasses features 100 percent UV ray protection, plus a cute Coach case to keep them protected in your purse. Buy Here

Lightweight Leather Jacket In the market for a new genuine leather jacket? This gorgeous cream-colored version in a 70s-style silhouette is a real eye-catcher. It also comes in black (if that’s more of your vibe). Buy Here

Lipstick Holder In Signature Canvas Coach always makes the cutest keychains — and this lipstick holder in their signature print is no exception. Buy Here

Citysole Boots for Men Coach took a design cue from vintage men’s work boots to craft these super fashionable (yet functional) men’s boots. The lug sole will keep your feet grounded on sidewalks filled with slush this winter. Buy Here

Alie Camera Bag In Signature Jacquard It’s called a camera bag, but this crossbody bag (that comes with a strap) will easily fit your iPhone, keys, a few cards, and a lipstick. What else do you really need? Buy Here

Vintage Signature Print Silk Skinny Scarf In a gorgeous navy Coach print, this slim silk scarf can be worn around your neck, in your hair, or on your purse for some extra flair. Buy Here

Beat Crossbody Clutch Coach’s cute Beat bag can be worn in three different ways: over the shoulder with the gold chain strap, crossbody with a long detachable strap, or as a simple night-out clutch. This is the perfect style to pack if you’re traveling (near or far) this season. Buy Here

Bird Heart Earrings One of the easiest ways to add a dash of color to your outfit is through a fun accessory. These bird earrings with drop-down yellow hearts and will add pizazz to a casual jeans and tee outfit. Buy Here

Lowline Low Top Sneaker for Men Time for a sneaker upgrade? You can never go wrong with a sleek white pair. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, these will make a comfy addition to any shoe lineup. Buy Here

Leigh Boot Riding boots are a fall staple. Why? They work well with tucked-in leggings and an oversized knit, or with a maxi skirt and your favorite leather jacket. Made with a super durable rubber lug sole, this sidewalk-ready style will last for years to come. Buy Here

Harness Buckle Reversible Belt Two belts in one? That’s the dream. This reversible accessory features Coach’s signature C print on one side, and cream-colored calf leather on the other. Just flip it around depending on which outfit you’re wearing! Buy Here

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.