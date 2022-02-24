4 Dazzling Mother of the Bride or Groom Outfits for Spring Weddings

Share

Show-stopping without being spotlight-stealing.

Once the planning is done, the bride and groom have their looks, and the date is drawing near, it’s your turn to figure out what you’ll be wearing for your child’s spring wedding. It’s always fun to go in-store and shop for a dress, but sometimes they just don’t have what you’re looking for — or you don’t have the time to search for it in person.

With hundreds of thousands of gowns to sort through online, it doesn’t exactly get much easier when you’re trying to hunt for the perfect look virtually. This is why we’re here to help.

We’ve scoured the web to find flattering, comfortable mother of the bride and groom gowns perfect for spring weddings. They’re cheerful without being too showy, yet comfortable enough for cool early spring weddings or warmer late spring nuptials. Not only have we found spring mother of the bride and groom dresses to make the memorable day even more special, but we’ve put together full outfits to take the guesswork out of accessorizing.



Heads up: You’re going to want to pick your dress sooner rather than later to be safe. Supply chain issues are still making it difficult to get an online order into your hands, and the industry’s wedding boom is ramping back up to pre-pandemic levels, so there’s a high demand for wedding looks. Popular styles are selling out, but we made sure each of the items below are in stock, ready to ship, and available in multiple sizes. Below, shop four mother of the bride (and groom) outfits that’ll have wedding guests asking, “Where’d you get that dress?!”

Spring Mother of the Bride and Groom Dresses and Outfits



Look No. 1: Feel Festive in Floral

JS Collections April High-Low Evening Gown The best part about a spring wedding is that brighter colors are actually welcomed. This pink dress has a beautiful purple-y overlay with floral embroidery. While it’s definitely a statement dress, pairing it with muted shoes and accessories will keep the rest of the look simple. Another plus? The hi-low hemline at the front means you won’t be stepping on your dress as you strut down the aisle. buy here

Naturalizer Bristol Sandal Comfort is key during a long wedding day, especially if you’re going to be on your feet for all of the photos. This pair of nude heels will visually elongate the leg, even though the actual heel is a reasonable height. They also have super cushy soles, making them comfortable enough to wear all day and while dancing at the reception. buy here

PDPaola Vanilla Gold Earrings To play off the floral details and ruffled hem of the dress, opt for an organically shaped hoop. These gold ones are simple enough to add just a bit of bling to your look without taking away from the dress. They’re also classic enough to wear with just about any other outfit after you wear them for the wedding, which is always a plus. buy here

Urban Expressions Women’s Alyssa Clutch Bag Sticking with the simple accessories theme, this nude bag will hold your phone and makeup for touchups without feeling heavy or too visually busy. The gold hardware will tie back in with your earrings, but isn’t chunky enough to feel flashy. It’s also a piece you can wear during date nights or other formal events in the future — we’re all about versatility here! buy here

Look No. 2: Stunning in Sage

BHLDN Beckett Satin Maxi Dress Satin gets a bad rep for being too clingy in all the wrong places, but with a stunning silhouette like this, you’ll wonder why. The column skirt on this dress will skim over your curves without feeling clingy (especially if you add some shapewear underneath to reduce static), and the top is flowy enough that you won’t feel restricted. It’s got great coverage, too, so you won’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions like you would with a lower neckline or high leg slit. buy here

Karine Sultan Medallion Collar Necklace Adding a little bling to a plain dress never hurt anyone. This medallion necklace sits right below the collar of the dress, adding a bit of contrast against the sage color, while also feeling rather organic thanks to the hammered texture of the metal. If you prefer an accessory in a cooler tone, this necklace is also available in silver. buy here

FARYL by Farylrobin Analisa Your shoes will most likely be hidden beneath the hem of your dress, but you might as well add a little sparkle in case they peek out. The chunky heel on these strappy sandals won’t sink in the grass if the ceremony is outdoors, and the thin straps will make you feel like you’re hardly wearing shoes at all. buy here

Nina Crystal Clutch To add some texture to the look, consider adding a rhinestoned bag. Smaller crystals on the outside of the clutch keep it from feeling cheap or bedazzled, but still add a bit of sparkle. It’s big enough to hold your phone, cards, and lipstick, but still small enough to easily grab and carry around throughout the night if you need it. There’s even a detachable chain if you prefer to wear it crossbody or as a shoulder bag. buy here

Look No. 3: Pretty in Pink

Kay Unger Lilly Maxi Romper

A mother of the bride dress doesn’t necessarily have to be a dress at all! This pink jumpsuit gives you the comfort of pants while still looking like a dress. The tie at the waist cinches you in at the waist to highlight your curves, and the bow is a sweet touch to the look. And, unlike a dress, you won’t necessarily feel the need to don shapewear underneath, as this look isn’t clingy or tight at all (and you won’t have to worry about your thighs chafing like they may in a dress — just another reason to love pants). buy here

Dolce Vita Natie Sandal Embrace the non-traditional outfit with some equally fun shoes. These sandals have cushy braided straps that won’t cut into the tops of your feet, and a chunky heel is both comfortable and practical for a long day of posing for pictures and mingling with family. Despite being a light brown, the sandals act more like a nude color, lengthening your leg and going with just about anything you decide to wear them with down the line/aisle. buy here

Gorjana G Ring Earrings Hoops are always a simple, stunning accessory choice, and this is a modern take on the look. These hoops are thin enough to fade into your hairstyle if it’s down, but they are large enough to make a statement if you decide to go for an updo. The hammered texture feels more organic than a classic smooth hoop, but it’s still dressy enough to wear for the big day. buy here

Cuyana System Flap Bag Matching your bag with your shoes never hurts, especially when you can wear both of them again. This simple clutch is slim and understated. Magnets keep the flap shut, so you won’t lose any of your belongings throughout the night, even if you’re tearing it up on the dance floor. It’s also a part of a Cuyana bag system, so it can magnetically attach to the inside of their large totes as a pocket, or you can add a strap to make it a crossbody bag. buy here

Look No. 4: Classic Navy With a Lacy Twist

Adrianna Papell Angeline Dress Who said you can’t wear dark colors to a spring wedding? This navy dress is made with a stunning lace that features bright blue flowers on the bodice and skirt, adding a bit of whimsy to the otherwise understated piece. The sleeves are great for cooler spring days and offer a bit more coverage if you prefer to keep your upper arms covered. The tie at the waist can be removed if you don’t like it, or you could opt to put the bow at the back of the dress instead of the front. buy here

Vince Camuto Kentrena Pump There is a small slit at the back of the dress so you can walk more easily in it, so why not give your shoes some time to shine? These metallic heels aren’t so tall that you’ll feel off-balance, but they’ll give you a little extra height. The strap across the top of the foot will ensure you don’t slide out of them while you walk down the aisle, which is always a worry with a pump. buy here

Maison Miru Equilibrium Reversible Pearl Earring You can’t go wrong with pearl earrings, and these are a modern take on the classic stud. There are actually two pearls on each earring, allowing you to wear it either with the larger one at the front of your earlobe or at the back. They’re big enough to stand out, but won’t feel overwhelming next to the intricate lace of your dress. buy here