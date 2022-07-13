Where to Buy the Best Chinos, and Why They’ll Never Go Out of Style

Share

Find your next flattering, versatile pair of year-round pants.

Ah, chinos: An easy, breezy wardrobe staple that we truly couldn’t live without. As a trusty chameleon of the clothing world, chinos are a comfy yet flattering option for both dressy and casual occasions. Are you a member of the uninitiated? Or are you afraid that chinos might be too blah to act as the foundation of a cute outfit? We’re here to fill you in on how this magical wardrobe staple can change your life.

Chinos are pants constructed from chino cloth — a twill fabric made of cotton or a cotton-poly blend. The result is a clean-cut, breathable, elegantly simple pair of pants that look great in a wide variety of situations. Seriously — you can wear chinos to a dinner party, on a fun night out, to a low-key lunch, or on a simple, sunny stroll around town.

A pair of these lightweight, versatile pants are a must-have for traveling, too, as you can create endless outfits with them, they won’t take up too much space, and once you wear them in, they’re super comfy.

Also, we should mention that while chinos are similar to khakis, they can come in a range of colors, instead of only — well — khaki. We’ve found chinos in tons of different shades — from the classic (and never out of style!) warm beige to a poppy, saturated lime green to a sweet, pastel pink. Whether you’re searching for a timeless pair or something a bit more spicy for summer, you’ve got a lot of easy shopping ahead of you.

10 Best Women’s Chinos 2022

Everlane Relaxed Chino Everlane When seeking out minimalistic, flattering clothing, it shouldn’t be surprising to see Everlane on the list. The Everlane Relaxed Chino is constructed from buttery soft, 100 percent TENCEL Lyocell fabric so you’re guaranteed to feel comfy while achieving a crisp, tailored look. Everlane stocks a nice range of neutral colors, alongside a bright, stand-out Key Lime shade. We also love the asymmetrical back pockets — it’s a unique, precise detail. Buy Here

Gap Straight Up Khaki with Washwell Gap We always look to Gap for the classics, and we’re very pleased that they — as usual — have delivered. Their Straight Up Khaki features an elegant high waist and both a bit of structure and stretch. One reviewer commends the versatility of these pants: “Very casual with a tee or preppy for work with a blazer or cardigan.” You’ll find a stunning selection of neutrals alongside some lively pastels. Bonus points for this pair: These chinos are in Gap’s “water-saving Washwell program.” This program “has saved millions of liters of water since 2016.” What’s not to love? Buy Here

J. Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Chino Pant J. Crew Sometimes, all you need in a pair of pants is the ideal amount of slouch. If that’s the case, we’ve got a perfect pick from J. Crew. Their Slouchy Boyfriend Chino Pant is “a chino version of our best-selling slouchy boyfriend silhouette.” This relaxed, casual pair sits right on your hip, and, according to one reviewer, is “an easy ‘live in’ pant.” Buy Here

ASOS Curve Chino Nordstrom While ASOS is known for churning out lots of trendy designs, they also nail the basics. They’re especially good at stocking up on curvy options, too. The ASOS Curve Chino is a dressier, black chino that’s ideal for a job interview. But they’re not a stuffy, overly-structured choice, so you’ll be able to wear them out to lunch after. Buy Here

Carlson Stretch Cotton Chino Pants Nordstrom These Carlson Stretch Cotton Chino Pants are nicely fitted while also maintaining a generous amount of stretch. They come in four solid neutrals that will complement any top, sweater, or bodysuit. According to one reviewer, this light pair of chinos were utterly perfect for “a very hot vacation.” If you’re going out of town for a warm trip, consider taking these chinos along for the ride. Buy Here

Alex Mill Boyish Chino Alex Mill If you want to experiment with more masculine silhouettes, the Alex Mill Boyish Chino might be the choice for you. Per Alex Mill, this pair was “inspired by our men’s Flat Front Chino.” The inspiration really shows: One reviewer points out that these pants “invoke a vintage military chino feel.” You can easily balance out the severe, straight-leg look by wearing a more feminine top — or you can lean into the boyishness with a white button down or black blazer. Did we mention that this pair has a separate pocket just for your phone? Buy Here

Pistola Tammy High Rise Trouser Pistola If you’re looking for a very structured pair of chinos, the Pistola Tammy High Rise Trouser will suit your needs. This pair is made of 100 percent cotton — so keep in mind that these chinos have less stretch. The high rise is accentuated by four neutral yet eye-catching buttons. You can also play around with the fit near the ankle. We love being able to adjust the structure of these chinos, customizing them so that they perfectly flatter our footwear. Buy Here

Sara Campbell Sheri Pant Sara Campbell This is a KCM MVP! Wake-Up Callers can’t get enough of these pants. The Sara Campbell Sheri Pant is a great option for those who want to indulge in cute statement chinos. While this pull-on pair comes in some great neutrals, you can shake things up by trying out the bright strawberry shade, the oceany azure, or the buttery chamois. Regardless of your chosen color, one reviewer assures us that these pants remain super versatile: “Can dress them up or down — they are incredibly comfortable.” Buy Here

Madewell Curvy Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant Madewell Leave it to Madewell to engineer the curvy chinos of our dreams. The Curvy Perfect Straight Workwear Pant is specially made for those with an “hourglass” shape. Because these chinos are structured for curves, there’s no need to un-puzzle the benefits of sizing up or down. One reviewer praises the fit while also assuring us that we can stop stressing about waist gaps: “These pants are super comfy and fit like a charm, accommodating my hips without any waist gapping.” Buy Here