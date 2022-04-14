Look Good and Feel Good in These Sustainable Fashion Brands

Share

Dress to impress, without the negative ecological impact.

Reducing our environmental impact is just one step toward reducing the effects of climate change. Many of us have chosen to swap items we use every day for more sustainable options, like eco-friendly cleaners and natural kitchen products. Or, perhaps you’ve chosen to start a capsule wardrobe, focusing on having a few key pieces instead of buying new ones every season.

For fashion lovers, it can be hard to focus on not buying new, seasonal items when there are so many amazing options to choose from. However, you can easily find pieces that fit current trends yet are still timeless. The best part? So many staples are available from sustainable fashion brands, so you can rest assured that you’re making an eco-friendly and fashionable choice when you add a new piece to your wardrobe.

Some of our favorite brands specialize in creating pieces with organic cotton and recycled materials, all while maintaining ethical production practices. From workout wear to office-appropriate pieces, daily staples to dressy clothing, here are some of our favorite sustainable fashion brands.

Our Favorite Sustainable Fashion Brands

Tentree We’re big fans of loungewear that’s cute enough to wear in public, just like these joggers from Tentree. A tapered leg keeps them from feeling frumpy, and a high waist cinches you in at your smallest point. There are three different colors to choose from in this specific style, all of which are made from an organic cotton and recycled polyester mix. Tentree plants, you guessed it, ten trees for every purchase made, no matter what you buy. buy here

Andie Swim Yes, even your swimwear can be sustainable! This flattering one-piece has plenty of support in the bust area, thanks to thick straps, and the bottoms offer coverage so you don’t feel like you’re letting it all hang out. Andie creates some of their suits out of recycled nylon, reducing the need to use new, polluting materials in production. Plus, the recycled materials give the suits a smooth, glossy finish. buy here

Girlfriend Collective Looking to upgrade your workout collection? Girlfriend Collective creates flattering, comfortable leggings and bras out of recycled water bottles — which you would never know just by looking at them. These compressive leggings offer support during a pilates or yoga session, and they have pockets on the side for keeping your phone close. buy here

Allbirds You can never have too many pairs of comfy sneakers, especially when they’re washable and sustainable. Allbirds designs shoes from materials like wool and eucalyptus fibers that can easily biodegrade at the end of their life, but they’re also durable enough to be worn every day and thrown in the wash when needed — no more stinky shoes. buy here

Dudley Stephens One of Katie’s wardrobe essentials is this turtleneck from Dudley Stephens, which is made from recycled fleece material, helping keep plastic and virgin polyester out of landfills. The fabric is super soft and snuggly, making it a great option for cooler evenings or mornings when you want to take a brisk walk. buy here

Boody Bamboo is a soft, silky feeling fabric that is way more sustainable than traditional cotton. It takes less water to grow and grows more quickly — not to mention that when it’s made into fabric, it has temperature-regulating qualities that keep you cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s not. Boody carries both men’s and women’s styles, and we’re loving this zip-front hoodie for men right now. buy here

ADAY A simple button-up is a shirt that you’ll reach for constantly. Wear it open on warm days for a casual vibe, or button it up and tuck it into trousers when you’re going into the office. This boyfriend-style top is slightly oversized, but it won’t look sloppy thanks to the wrinkle-free technical silk it’s made from. ADAY specializes in creating sustainable basics that you’ll wear for years to come. buy here

Wayre If you have a love-hate relationship with packing light, Wayre is the brand for you. Not only do they make fashionable pieces from recycled materials, but each piece is built for travel. They’re wrinkle-resistant, antimicrobial (i.e. anti-stink), and stretchy, making them easy to fold and wear. These wide-leg pants make for a great beach cover-up or plane outfit, and you can also pair them with the matching top for a put-together look. buy here

Rewilder It’s amazing what can be made with materials that were destined for the landfill. This backpack is made out of an old auto airbag and seat belts, and it looks amazing. Because of the tough materials, the bag is waterproof, washable, and durable, making it a great everyday bag. A laptop easily fits inside, and there are plenty of pockets to keep you organized. Rewilder is a women-founded brand that specializes in creating pieces out of 100 percent recycled materials — all the way down to snaps and zippers. buy here

Pact Soft, breathable shirts, dresses, and even undies make for some of the most comfortable clothes out there, but cotton production can use up a lot of water and other precious resources. Pact creates clothing out of organic cotton using less water than traditional production methods. You can find us living in this jumpsuit, which used 81 percent less water to make than conventional cotton. buy here