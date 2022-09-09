Save Money and Stand Out With These Popular Clothing Rental Services

Share

If you haven’t dipped your toe into clothing rental, now is the time.

We’re all familiar with this dreadful feeling: You’ve been invited to a big party (like a fall wedding, perhaps?) and you have absolutely nothing to wear. Many of us stopped buying new formal clothing during the pandemic (in favor of our favorite loungewear, of course), and now that things have calmed down, an explosion of formerly postponed events is filling our social calendars.

You have a few options for celebrating in style. You can wear pre-pandemic clothing — but those items may look a little stale or they may not fit. You can shell out for brand new clothing, but if you have quite a few events lined up, it may cost a lot to purchase individual pieces for each party. You can invest in just one stellar look and change it up with accessories for each event. But there’s a lot of pressure not to repeat an outfit, especially in the age of social media. And what if you don’t have room in your closet (or budget) for yet another getup you might only wear once?

That’s where clothing rental companies swoop in to save the day.

What are clothing rental companies and how do they work?

Using different subscription models and membership packages, these companies will lend you a certain number of items of premium clothing — often from to-die-for designer brands. You’ll receive your new pieces in the mail, wear them out, then mail them right back when you’re done. If you fall in love with some of the clothing, most of these companies will let you purchase whatever you can’t live without.

And hey, even if you don’t have any splendid parties on the horizon — or you’re diligently avoiding big social gatherings to protect yourself or the immunocompromised among us — there’s no reason you can’t experiment with clothing rental. If you want to try some new brands without committing to a full price tag, you like to look extra-fresh during Zoom meetings, or you need that special boost of self-confidence that only a new outfit can bring, clothing rental can still revitalize your everyday wardrobe as well.

The Best Clothing Rental Services

Nuuly Nuuly Here’s how Nuuly works: You subscribe for $88 per month, then receive the six styles of your choice. You can choose from over 300 brands, so you’ll be sure to find so many treasures. And if you need a little extra inspiration, Nuuly has thrown together featured collections of outfits grouped by theme. That way, you can choose fun, fresh looks filed under “all pink everything” and “summer getaways.” Try It Out Here

Rent the Runway Rent the Runway If you’ve previously investigated clothing rental, you’ve probably heard of Rent the Runway. Founded in 2009, this company has been a trusted name for over a decade now, and we love them for their distinctly high-end taste (if you’ve ever wanted to show up for an event wearing Oscar de la Renta, this might be the company for you). They offer three different plans that all suit different budgets: You can choose between renting four, eight, and 12 items (both clothing and accessories) per month. If you find a piece you can’t live without, you can buy the item for less than the designer price tag (because this clothing is pre-loved). Try It Out Here

Armoire Armoire If you’re overwhelmed by all of the options that clothing rental presents, Armoire can help. They’re a rental company that also offers a variety of subscriptions that suit different budgets: You can choose between a four-item plan, a seven-item plan, and an unlimited plan. But along with those standard offerings, Armoire includes a personal styling service that is available at all membership levels. That’s a wonderful perk for those of us who crave a little direction. Try It Out Here

FashionPass FashionPass Like many of the other amazing companies on this list, FashionPass offers different membership tiers. Regardless of whichever plan you choose, though, you get unlimited rentals (the more expensive plans simply include more clothing and accessories per box). You can find a ton of trendier pieces on FashionPass, so this company is ideal for those who want to dress in the latest styles without committing to pieces that might soon look out-of-season. Try It Out Here

Gwynnie Bee Gwynnie Bee We’re happy to report that Gwynnie Bee is set apart from the crowd by their commitment to extended sizes: They currently offer sizes 0-32. They’ve also got six subscription options for as low as $49 per month — which is a total steal (and an excellent option for those who want to cautiously wade into the clothing rental world). Try It Out Here

Vivrelle Vivrelle Vivrelle is unique because different membership plans offer access to different closets. If you’re only seeking premium jewelry, you can opt for the $39 per month membership. Another tier offers access to jewelry and handbags — perfect for the accessory addicts among us. If you must have couture, you can splurge a bit on one of the pricier boxes (all of which are much cheaper than a brand new designer gown). And if monthly subscriptions aren’t your thing, you can prepay for up to a year of boxes. Try It Out Here

Tulerie Tulerie If you’re not into membership plans but want to get in on the rental game, check out Tulerie. They’ve got a really unique business model: Lenders list individual pieces at varying prices, and renters select as many (or as few) items as they like using the Tulerie app. If you’ve got some stunning clothing of your own that’s gathering dust in the back of your closet, you can also try your hand at lending. It’s a community of high-end clothing swappers — with the chance to make some extra cash. Try It Out Here