Treat Your Wrist to the Best Apple Watch Bands For All Occasions

Customize your timepiece to showcase your style.

Ever since the Apple Watch was released seven years ago, we’ve officially been living the space-age dream of communicating through smartwatches. And though the Jetsons would be proud, this new form of technology has opened up an interesting conundrum: How can you personalize this exciting new gadget according to your taste and lifestyle? You need to pick something you like, but the best bands are versatile and work for your morning workout and a fancy birthday dinner where you’ll be decked out in a metallic dress. Or, you can switch your band a few times a day to keep things exciting. Regardless of your preferred swapping cadence, it’s nice to have a few styles to choose from every day or switch out seasonally.

Apple has their own bands available, but they carry a limited range of designs. As you’d probably expect, some of their luxury options can be costly — a Hermès wristband goes for $850, for example. While spending nearly a thousand bucks on a watch strap is undeniably luxurious, there’s no shame in wanting the same feeling of decadence for a fraction of the price.

In the spirit of sharing, we compiled the ultimate list of the best Apple watch bands, and it covers all styles, price points, and materials. Whether you’re searching for a sporty silicone strap or prefer more, supple leather options that make your accessory feel like an heirloom, these durable picks just might be the start of your very own Apple Watch band collection.

10 Best Apple Watch Bands for Men and Women 2023

6 Pack of Silicone Sport Bands Amazon If you’re the type of person who needs a watch that perfectly matches their outfit, consider purchasing a pack of straps. We love this Amazon find because the bands come in a variety of muted neutral tones that will complement any outfit without upstaging you. $14 at Amazon

Heydey Apple Watch Silicone Band Target One reviewer calls this “the best Apple Watch band that I have owned” — and for good reason. This one comes in cute blue and pink tones that are easy on the eyes, and it’s under 10 dollars. And athletic buyers happily mentioned that this band is so sturdy it never budges during a high-intensity workout. $10 at Amazon

Nike Sport Band Nike That said, if you’re specifically seeking a workout band, go straight to the source of reliable athletic wear. Nike’s Summit band is made from “fluoroelastomer with compression-molded perforations for breathability”, but in layman’s terms means…it’s ergonomic so you won’t feel it slip during a burpee and it won’t get annoyingly slick with sweat. Technical language aside, the high-quality material ensures this durable option will outlast your gym membership. $50 at Nike

Kate Spade Silicone Apple Watch Band Nordstrom Do you like the feeling of silicone bands but want something a little less utilitarian and a bit more on the cute side? Kate Spade New York offers a ton of picks that are so pretty, they’ll make you feel like a million bucks — though they’ll cost a lot less than that. We love this option because the scalloped edges give the band a look that’s somehow both chunky and dainty. Plus, buyers say it’s incredibly comfy. $68 at Nordstrom

PalmettoBands Icy Blue Sunset Band PalmettoBands A summer-ready watch band will be perfect for hitting the beach. This elastic option gives a surfer vibe, even if you prefer to relax with a cheesy romance novel over actual physical exertion. Buyers note that the material is soft and that the easy breezy blue shades are eye-catching without being overwhelming. $18 at Etsy

Apple Watch Scrunchie Band Target There are plenty of bright, fun bands on the market for when you’re not always satisfied with playing it safe. For something bold, we love this unexpected cloth scrunchie. The texture is on-trend, and you can ease into the style with a muted pastel or plunge into the deep end with checkered or tie-dye prints. Life is too short to wear neutral colors all the time. $15 at Target

Sloan Stainless Steel Apple Watch Bracelet Watchband Nordstrom Some Apple Watch aficionados don’t have time to mess around. If you’re the type of person who will only prioritize a single, substantial piece that you can rely on, stainless steel may be the answer. We love this no-nonsense bracelet band because it’s thick, sturdy, and a great fit for those of us with a monochromatic wardrobe. $40 at Nordstrom

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Amazon Speaking of no nonsense, this sturdy band is tailor-made for situations when you’re working with your hands and really need to feel secure. Buyers love that this band lasts multiple years and, since it boasts military-grade shock-resistance, it can handle a lot of wear and tear. $22 at Amazon

Alex 5 Link Watch Band in Gold Tone Stainless Steel Kendra Scott Metal bands can look dainty and luxurious just as often as they look rugged. If you miss the elegance of the gold timepieces of yore, you’ll be pleased to know that brands like Kendra Scott are committed to bringing that classic look to contemporary technology. It’s a bit of a splurge but it’ll elevate your style and pull away from the techie aesthetic. $158 at Kendra Scott

Anne Klein Leather Band for Apple Watch Anne Klein Is there anything more classic than a leather band? If metals are too heavy and silicone doesn’t mesh with your skin, leather is one solution. Anne Klein offers plenty of modern, more delicate leather bands in a variety of gorgeous shades. You can go for something simple like a chestnut brown, but this romantic hunter green has stolen our hearts. $50 at Anne Klein

Portland Leather Apple Watch Band Portland Leather That said, some of us enjoy slightly thicker leather. This option is comfy but a little more weighted, and we love the warm earth tones. And this brand gets bonus points for letting you choose whether you want stitched details or a totally smooth band. $48 at Port Leather

Kate Spade Leather Band Amazon Sometimes you need a special occasion band that will make an appearance at weddings and holiday parties — a band that will scream “I’m ready for my close-up.” Here’s the answer to your search for such an unapologetically stunning accessory: A pastel pink leather strap subtly studded with hearts. Buyers say they get endless compliments on the sophisticated style. If you’re not a heart fan, they have equally dazzling pearl-studded or glitter options. $103 at Amazon

Tory Burch Double Link Band Tory Burch Is it just us, or has Tory Burch been having a moment lately? If you’re excited to rediscover this staple brand, try this delicate yet sturdy link band that will class up any outfit. One buyer says they feel especially fancy: “ It has completely amplified my look. I love it and it’s comfortable.” $135 at Tory Burch

Coach Apple Watch Strap Coach If you like the reliable and strong feeling of rubber but want a more dynamic design, this woven strap should fit the bill. Reviewers say that it’s pretty, unique, and comfortable. Plus, it’s not screaming the fact that it’s a designer accessory, but it’s still visible — one reviewer assures us, “People can still notice that it’s Coach.” $60 at Coach

Bellroy Watch Strip Bellroy We love this strap because of its sleek design and the hearty quality of this thick leather, but the band gets bonus points for addressing a specific issue: Sweat. The underside of this band is textured to ensure comfort and cut down on any annoying mid-workout slickness. Now, you can do push ups in (relative) peace. $70 at Bellroy